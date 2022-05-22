THE HOUSE OF SHAHLA DORRIZ COUTURE - INTERNATIONAL DESIGNER WILL HOST A BENEFIT FASHION SHOW FOR Helping Hands of Southern California a 501(c)3 non -profit organization - From her artistic garden (Private Estate Rancho Cucamonga)

SPARE NO EXPENSE - Helping Hands of Southern California is set for Thursday, May 26, 2022 - And will honor - International Designer Shahla Dorriz, Actress Shohreh Aghdashio, Dr. Keith L. Black, Aundrae Russell from KJLH, LA County Sheriff - Eric Strong, Promoter Bobby Dee, Actor: Miguel Nunez Jr., Chef Misael Guerrero, Oscar-winning makeup Artist: Merc Arceneaux and Owner and director of C.O.R.D - Cheryl J. Johnson

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a call to address the lack of diversity in the entertainment industry, AWS LOYALTY GROUP TALENT AGENCY, established in 2021 and located in Los Angeles and Orange County, California, has launched a diversity and inclusion focused business. To celebrate the platform of change in the entertainment industry. "SPARE NO EXPENSE" on Thursday, May 26, 2022, to begin with, a red carpet at 7:30 p.m. - show 8:30 p.m, will continue until 11:00 p.m. The artistic garden of international designer SHAHLA DORRIZ - Only approved guests will receive the location address - Live entertainment - Starring 2 time Grammy winner Opium Moon - Featuring AWS talent: Angelica Montano and Brandon Monsalvo - Tickets must be purchased online. - For tickets: www.helpinghandsofsocal.org - An epic experience - delicious hors d'oeuvres, sexy cocktails, gift bags, and amazing selected invited guests. A Memorial Day weekend kick-off celebration!!!

The grand opening event benefits Helping Hands of Southern California, a nonprofit 501 (c) 3, that provides 24-hour non-medical care for adults ages 18 through 59. The adult program focuses on helping homeless individuals, veterans, and men and women that are non-violent crime offenders, seeking a structured re-entry program from incarceration that is in a safe environment for drug and alcohol rehabilitation. Helping Hands of Southern California also provides minors in our facility with essential skills needed to survive as an adult in our society. We will also provide each minor with specialized training on domestic violence, anger management, teen abuse, and parenting intervention programs. For more information: www.helpinghandsofsocal.org

For: Press/Media/Talent submissions or Sponsorship opportunities: Contact Lawrence "LP" Phillips of LP Entertainment Productions at lawrencephillips@lpandassociatesllc.com or 310-619-8048.

#shahladorriz #event #inclusion #diversity #talent #aws #artist #helpinghands

