Quanta Services to Participate in Several Institutional Investor Conferences in June

KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

HOUSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that company management will participate in several institutional investor conferences in June, including the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference, the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference and the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference.

Quanta Services Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quanta Services, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Jayshree Desai, Chief Corporate Development Officer (to transition to Chief Financial Officer) and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on June 1, 2022.

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Jayshree Desai, Chief Corporate Development Officer (to transition to Chief Financial Officer) and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on June 2, 2022. Mr. Austin and Mrs. Desai will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Bernstein analyst Chad Dillard on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "News & Events" area of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events ) .

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on June 7, 2022.

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Jayshree Desai, Chief Corporate Development Officer (to transition to Chief Financial Officer) and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on June 8, 2022. Mr. Austin and Mrs. Desai will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Stifel analyst Noelle Dilts on the same day at 3 p.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "News & Events" area of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events ) .

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Kip Rupp, CFA, IRC

Quanta Services, Inc.

(713) 341-7260

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.