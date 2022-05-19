C4 ENERGY® TO IGNITE AUSTIN'S FIRE WITH AN EXPLOSIVE Q2 STADIUM EXPERIENCE FEATURING TOP AUSTIN FC PLAYERS

Austin-based human performance brand signs Daniel Pereira as official brand ambassador, and taps Nick Lima and Kipp Keller to co-host the Austin FC Energy Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Austin-based human performance company, Nutrabolt, and its better-for-you energy drink brand, C4 Energy®, the Official Energy Drink of Austin FC, announces the Austin FC Energy Experience presented by C4 Energy to be held on Monday, June 6th, 2022, offering fans the chance to realize their limitless potential while training alongside their favorite players on the pitch at Q2 Stadium. As part of C4 Energy and Austin FC's multi-year partnership, top players Daniel Pereira, Nick Lima, and Kipp Keller are co-hosting the experience, with Daniel Pereira officially joining C4 Energy's growing roster of professional athlete ambassadors as the brands' first signed MLS player.

Pereira, a midfielder originally from Venezuela, is known for his on-field tenacity, both in possession and defense. As a C4 Energy ambassador, he will play a key role in spreading the brands' ethos of maximizing human potential on the pitch and beyond. Lima and Keller will also be bringing this mindset onto the pitch as co-hosts of the Austin FC Energy Experience presented by C4 Energy, leading the immersive event for guests alongside Pereira. Together, they bring a unique background and skillset, making them the ultimate C4 Energy athletes.

"I love C4 Energy's mission to maximize human performance, and I'm all about keeping my fire going on and off the pitch," said Pereira. "At this year's Energy Experience, I can't wait to help power up our amazing local community alongside my teammates and C4 Energy at Q2 Stadium."

On Monday, June 6th, C4 Energy is offering 50 lucky individuals and their guests a chance to ignite their fire at the exclusive Austin FC Energy Experience presented by C4 Energy at Q2 Stadium. Attendees will have a once-in-a-lifetime experience to train in and experience the Stadium just like the pros, courtesy of C4 Energy. Highlights of this C4 Energy experience include:

VIP Tour: A private tour through the Austin FC locker room, where each attendee will receive limited-edition custom merch from their own lockers.

A Players Welcome: Guests will be able to run onto the pitch through the famous tunnel all while being streamed on the jumbotron. Each guest will receive video and photo content for their own usage afterwards.

Enciende Tu Fuego & Train with the Pros: Guests will participate in a 30-minute warmup and HIIT workout, led by Austin FC coaches and trainers, and practice drills led by Pereira, Lima, and Keller.

Fuel Your Limitless Potential: Guests will have access to C4 Energy on-demand throughout the experience including the limited-edition Mango Lime flavor, featuring Austin FC's signature verde and black colors, team crest, and rallying cry, " Estamos Listos. " Guests will also be able to enjoy drinks and small bites post-workout.

Get Your Austin FC Swag: Exclusive access to the $50 gift card. Exclusive access to the Verde Shop with agift card.

Starting today, May 19th, 2022, fans will be able to enter for a chance to win one of 15 total tickets to the Energy Experience that are up for grabs, and winners will be randomly selected on May 30th to attend the Energy Experience with a guest. Fans can enter at https://gleam.io/0OMxe/2022-austin-fc-energy-experience-presented-by-c4-energy.

"We are so proud of our hometown team and even more proud of Daniel Pereira in becoming C4 Energy's first MLS ambassador," said Rajaa Grar, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at Nutrabolt. "With the Austin FC Energy Experience presented by C4 Energy, we look forward to hosting our dedicated fans at Q2 Stadium, where they will get to meet and train alongside C4 Energy athletes and some of Austin FC's star players. We are a brand that was built on the vision of maximizing one's human performance and hope this experience will ignite attendees' fire to fuel their limitless potential."

In addition to entering for a chance to win a ticket to the Energy Experience, from May 1st – June 30th, 2022, fans in the Austin area can head to their local H-E-B to scan an in-store QR code to enter for a chance to win tickets to an Austin FC home game and a VIP match day experience at Q2 Stadium's Lexus Club along with a year's supply of C4 Energy.

C4 Energy is available in all 50 states and online at C4Energy.com. The Austin FC exclusive Mango Lime flavor is available at Q2 Stadium and at select Austin-area retailers.

About Austin FC

Austin FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the 27th club in January 2019. Austin FC officially began play in 2021 in the new, 100% privately financed, $260 million, state-of-the-art Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Austin FC operates Austin FC Academy, the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the region's most talented young players.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global, active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com and follow Nutrabolt on LinkedIn.

To join the social media conversation, visit C4 Energy on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook at @C4Energy.

