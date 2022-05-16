May is for Miracles

ZIM to Present at the BofA Securities 29th Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference

Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago

HAIFA, Israel, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) today announced that Xavier Destriau, ZIM's EVP & CFO will present at the BofA Securities 29th Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor section of ZIM's website at www.zim.com. A replay will also be available on ZIM's website following the live event.

About ZIM

ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets in which it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a veteran shipping liner, with decades of experience providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

ZIM Contacts

Elana Holzman
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2300
holzman.elana@zim.com

Leon Berman
The IGB Group
+1 212-477-8438
lberman@igbir.com

