WOMANESS BECOMES FIRST MODERN MENOPAUSE BRAND TO ENTER ULTA BEAUTY

MINNEAPOLIS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Womaness , the modern menopause brand offering solutions from head to toe (and everything in between), announced its new partnership with Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. Starting today, Womaness enters select Ulta Beauty stores and online as part of The Wellness Shop—a curated offering of self-care and wellness products for the mind, body, and spirit. The partnership signals an important moment in retail by providing access and visibility to items that cater specifically to the needs of the 40+ woman—an often overlooked segment.

Womaness was co-founded in 2021 by Sally Mueller and Michelle Jacobs, born out of the desire to speak to and serve the 50+ million women approaching or in menopause, and dealing with the most common symptoms, from hot flashes and sleep issues, to light leakage and fine lines.

"Our mission from day one has been to change the conversation around menopause and the women experiencing it," said Womaness co-founder and COO Michelle Jacobs. "We want to be the first brand women think of when they think of menopause, offering them a collection of innovative products that address the most common (and often taboo) symptoms."

"We're thrilled to be offering Womaness solutions to the Ulta Beauty guest," continues Womaness co-founder and CEO Sally Mueller. "We're here to make it easier for women in menopause to shop in the places they love to find the products they need to feel unstoppable. It's a powerful moment that Ulta Beauty has recognized that women in this stage deserve to take up more space both in life and on shelves at retail."

Formulated alongside a panel of menopausal experts including gynecologists who specialize in menopause, women's health experts, and nutritionists and skincare experts who understand the ingredients that are most effective for menopausal skin, Womaness offers accessible, safe and chic solutions in skin and body care, feminine care, sexual health, and supplements. Womaness is cruelty free, vegan, dermatologist- and allergy-tested, and all products are formulated without animal-derived ingredients, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, artificial colors, formaldehyde, mineral oils, estrogen, phytoestrogen, or added hormones.

Ulta Beauty guests can discover seven products from the Womaness line in select stores nationwide and ulta.com , including Me.No.Pause. Menopause Relief Supplement, Let Me Sleep Supplement, Active Glow Supplement, The Works Smoothing All-Over Body Cream, Let's Neck Neck and Décolleté Serum, Coco Bliss Vaginal & All-Over Moisturizer, and Fountain of Glow Vitamin C Facial Serum. Each product retails for less than $40.

Menopause Meet Your Match: Womaness is a collection of modern, innovative menopause products developed for women, by women that offer solutions from head to toe (and everything in between). With community, education, and inspiration, Womaness sparks the power of menopositivity. See more @mywomaness.

