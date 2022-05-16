NUWAY Alliance Hosts National Recovery Advocate, Ryan Hampton, and an Expert Panel Discussion on the Opioid and Addiction Crisis on May 19

MINNEAPOLIS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NUWAY Alliance is hosting a free speaking event and panel discussion on May 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the 3R's NUWAY Counseling Center at 1404 Central Avenue in Minneapolis.

Author and activist Ryan Hampton will discuss his new book, Unsettled, a first-hand account of attempts to bring Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, to justice. Hampton, a national recovery advocate, community organizer, and person in long-term recovery, has worked for multiple political campaigns and the Clinton White House. During the 2019 Sackler bankruptcy proceedings, Hampton served as co-chair of the watchdog creditors oversight committee and was one of just four victims appointed to represent the millions of individuals and families affected by the opioid epidemic in which addiction to the Purdue Pharma drug OxyContin played a major role. Few people have the subject matter expertise, lived experience, and access that Hampton brings to telling a story that is vital to the public's understanding of how powerful political, legal, and financial forces enabled the opioid crisis while shielding key players from key players full accountability.

"We are facing an epidemic of unprecedented proportion that is killing over one hundred thousand people per year, devastating families and communities, and fueling illicit activity around the world. The public should know that some of wealthy and powerful individuals and organizations who are most responsible for this catastrophe are getting off scot-free," says Hampton.

Following Hampton's talk will be an informative discussion by a panel of treatment providers, elected representatives, and recovery experts exploring how the opioid crisis and Sackler family settlement impact local communities and potential solutions.

As Minnesota's largest nonprofit substance use disorder extended care treatment provider, NUWAY is on the front lines of combatting the effects of the opioid & addiction epidemic, and many of its clients experience opioid use disorders. Bringing attention to the crucial need for treatment resources and reducing the stigma associated with substance use disorders is part of NUWAY Alliance's community relations efforts. The organization regularly hosts continuing education presentations for care providers, sponsors events that benefit members of Minnesota's recovery community, and works with government partners and payors to increase access to care for people with low recovery capital.

NUWAY has hosted several speaking events featuring Hampton, which draw large audiences. "Ryan brings a uniquely informed perspective to the intersection of substance use disorders, social determinates of health, and public policy," says Monique Bourgeois, NUWAY Alliance Chief Community Relations Officer. "We believe that Ryan's talk and the panel discussion will help community members understand the significant impacts of the crisis on Minnesotans, the challenges of managing addictive disorders, how systemic healthcare inequalities prevent huge numbers of people from getting the help they need, and why fundamental change is needed to reverse the extraordinary and growing rate of overdose deaths we are experiencing."

This event is free to attend. Up to 75 people can attend in person, and others can attend virtually. To register, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/discussion-on-ending-the-overdose-crisis-supporting-recovery-tickets-310557585097

For more information about NUWAY Alliance, please visit https://www.nuway.org/ .

