Factor Bioscience to Deliver Four Presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting

-Factor to reveal mRNA-based iPS cell-derived macrophages for solid-tumor targeting, allogeneic iPS cell-derived cytotoxic lymphocytes, and advanced targeted insertion technologies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor Bioscience Inc., a Cambridge-based biotechnology company focused on developing mRNA and cell-engineering technologies, announced its participation in the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting to be held in Washington, D.C. from May 16-19, 2022, at which Factor will deliver four presentations:

"iPSC-Derived Monocytes Generate Functional M1 and M2 Macrophages with Enhanced Cytokine Secretion and Tumor Cell-Killing Activity." -to be presented by Ian Hay on May 18 at 5:00 pm , Engineered Cell Therapies Oral Abstract Session, Room 206.



"Cytotoxic Lymphocytes Derived from B2M-Knockout iPSCs Show Enhanced Expansion and Cytokine-Controlled Cytotoxicity In Vitro." -to be presented by Mackenzie Parmenter on May 17 from 5:30-6:30 pm , Cell Therapies II Poster Session.



"The Immunosuppressive TTAGGG Motif Improves Homology-Directed Insertion of DNA Sequences in Human Primary and Induced Pluripotent Stem (iPS) Cells." -to be presented by Abigail Blatchford on May 17 from 5:30-6:30 pm , Oligonucleotide Therapeutics II Poster Session.



"Resveratrol Treatment Increases Homology-Directed Repair in Primary Human Cells." -to be presented by Taeyun Kim on May 18 from 5:30-6:30 pm , Gene Targeting and Gene Correction III Poster Session.

Digital presentations will be made available on the ASGCT website on May 16, 2022. For more information about the American Society of Genetic & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, visit https://annualmeeting.asgct.org.

About Factor Bioscience

Founded in 2011, Factor Bioscience develops technologies for engineering cells to advance the study and treatment of disease. Factor Bioscience is privately held and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.factorbio.com.

