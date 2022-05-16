Evry1 Invites Recruiting Professionals to Attend Anti-Bias Event in Chicago -- June 9, 2022

All proceeds for 1-day event will go to the first Black and trans-led LGBTQ+ Center in Chicago

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evry1 , the community platform for talent acquisition professionals, has released the full speaker list and further details for its upcoming talent acquisition community event, Recruit With Pride : a 1-day event hosting hiring professionals and a diverse speaker panel to celebrate and discuss diversity, inclusion and belonging.

All ticket sales will go directly to event partners, Brave Space Alliance , the first Black and trans-led LGBTQ+ Center in Chicago dedicated to creating and providing for-us by-us resources, programming and services for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Recruit With Pride speakers sharing lessons of growth, inclusion, and how to build more inclusive work environments include industry leaders and influencers:

Sarah Goldberg , senior talent acquisition leader at The New York Times

Norman Jones , director of diversity, equity & inclusion at JLL

Mark Ellis Jr. , senior people partner at Mux

Shannon Tratnyek , senior talent acquisition specialist at Logiwa

Rai Johnson , diversity sourcer and strategist

Shannon Pritchett , head of marketing at hireEZ

Aaron Backman , lead technical recruiter at Nylas

Bennet Sung , HR & recruiting tech marketing leader

Heidy Garcia , talent acquisition specialist at Expedia Group

Event discussions topics will include:

Recruiting While Trans

Pronouns

Candidate Experience

Why ERG Programs Are Important

Engaging With Talent & Employees Virtually

DEI Sourcing

Recruit With Pride will take place June 9 at Trigger Chicago. All in-person tickets are set on a pay-what-you-can basis, with all proceeds to Brave Space Alliance's new Employment Justice Program.

Please visit here to register and learn more about the event agenda and partnerships.

About Evry1

EVRY1 is designed to be an all-inclusive community for recruiters and sourcers. While all levels and TA disciplines are welcome, the primary persona is entry-mid-level sourcing and recruiting professionals. The goal is to be inclusive of all vendors, practitioners, resources, and other communities. EVRY1 offers training, tips, mentors, and resources for TA professionals and aims to be a place for discussion, Q&A, and to serve as a basecamp for those starting their journey in the industry. Learn more at evry1.us

