Miley Cyrus Happy Hippie Foundation Partners with Change Your Brain, Change Your Life Foundation for Mental Health Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Happy Hippie Foundation founded by Miley Cyrus and the Change Your Brain, Change Your Life Foundation founded by Psychiatrist Daniel Amen, MD are partnering on an initiative for Mental Health Awareness Month. This partnership will provide informative, impactful brain health services to the homeless youth served by long-time Happy Hippie Partner, My Friend's Place. Annually, My Friend's Place provides 1,500 homeless youth in Los Angeles each year with basic needs items, support services, employment opportunities and housing services through support from Happy Hippie.

Founder, Miley Cyrus & Happy Hippie Foundation and the Change Your Brain Change Your Life Foundation partner for Mental Health Awareness Month. (PRNewswire)

Miley Cyrus states, "I'm so excited that Happy Hippie is partnering with Dr. Amen's Change Your Brain, Change Your Life Foundation. I know firsthand how impactful Dr. Amen's work is, and I can't wait to see the ways that these resources change lives – especially for the youth at My Friend's Place."

Through a new partnership with Change Your Brain, Change Your Life, My Friend's Place will be given free access to brain health training and the official HapiBrain app to encourage better mental health outcomes for this vulnerable group. Happy Hippie and Change Your Brain, Change Your Life will also be partnering throughout the month to share information and resources around brain health on social media.

12x New York Times bestselling author and Psychiatrist, Daniel Amen MD states, "The Change Your Brain, Change Your Life Foundation and me personally are very happy to work with Miley and the Happy Hippie Foundation. Miley has a huge heart for people, especially teenagers, struggling with brain and mental health challenges, and I am honored to know her and partner with her Foundation. Together we can begin to change the conversation away from mental illness toward brain health."

The Happy Hippie Foundation, founded by Miley Cyrus in 2014, rallies young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ+ youth, and other vulnerable populations. Happy Hippie's programs focus on achieving core outcomes for youth, including improving well-being, developing permanent connections for support, securing stable housing, and achieving educational and employment goals.

Change Your Brain, Change Your Life foundation, founded by Daniel Amen, MD is leading the revolution to end mental illness by creating a revolution in brain health through research, education, and patient care, assuring happier, more fulfilling lives for people in need.

Press Contact:

Natalie Buchoz

nbuchoz@amenclinic.com

Amen Clinics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Amen Clinics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amen Clinics, Inc.