Guaranteed Rate Named the Official Mortgage Company of the NOBULL Crossfit Games.

CHICAGO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate , a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services, today announced it has partnered with CrossFit, the world's largest fitness community, to become the Official Mortgage Company of the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games.

Guaranteed Rate (PRNewsfoto/Guaranteed Rate) (PRNewswire)

The NOBULL CrossFit Games kicked off in February with the NOBULL CrossFit Open, which featured nearly 300,000 people across more than 150 countries competing in their local gyms. Top finishers from the Open advance to the virtual Quarterfinal and the in-person Semifinal rounds held on six continents to try to earn a spot to compete in the NOBULL CrossFit Games Finals in Madison, Wisc. on Aug. 3-7.

"We're delighted to welcome Guaranteed Rate as the Official Mortgage Company of the NOBULL CrossFit Games," said Justin Bergh, GM of Sport for CrossFit. "Guaranteed Rate has made a name for themselves by supporting competitors of all levels through their commitment to sport. Their investment in the Games will help us broadcast the results of our amazing athletes, coaches and community even further. And they'll be joining a great roster of partners who see and recognize the fittest fans on Earth."

The NOBULL CrossFit Games join an exciting range of Guaranteed Rate's other successful sports partnerships, which include the National Hockey League, the National Lacrosse League, Bassmaster, Life Time and the Professional Bowlers Association.

"We are thrilled to become the Official Mortgage Company of the NOBULL CrossFit Games, which draws some of the toughest, best athletes from all over the world to compete," said Steve McNelley, Guaranteed Rate's Vice President of Sports Marketing and Partnerships. "We can't wait to see these incredible athletes in action at the finals!"

The NOBULL CrossFit Games return to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisc. and will feature more than 600 athletes competing over the course of five days for the chance to win part of the record prize purse of $2.845 million.

Click here to learn more about the NOBULL CrossFit Games.

For more information about Guaranteed Rate, please visit rate.com .

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies has more than 10,000 employees in over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies has helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, with a total loan volume of more than $116 billion in 2021 alone. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for six consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

About CrossFit

CrossFit is the world's leading platform for health, happiness and performance. In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit® has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world's leading health and fitness brand. CrossFit is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits through workouts in more than 12,000 affiliated gyms across more than 150 countries. CrossFit also organizes and operates the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide for a chance to advance to the NOBULL CrossFit Games, where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth™. To learn more, visit www.CrossFit.com .

Guaranteed Rate becomes the Official Mortgage Company of the NOBULL CrossFit Games. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate