EQT Exeter expands US multifamily team with the acquisition of Redwood Capital Group

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB (publ) ("EQT") has reached an agreement to acquire Redwood Capital Group ("RCG"), a residential core plus and value-add investment manager headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, USA, strengthening EQT Exeter's position as a global leader across sheds, beds and meds.

Strategic rationale

As a vertically integrated, geographic- and sector-focused specialist, the combination of EQT Exeter's multifamily group with RCG will enable expanded deal flow, allowing the combined team to pursue the highest performing opportunities in the US with experienced professionals across 10 offices

RCG's in-house property management expertise will enhance EQT Exeter's unique vertical integration and provide expanded services to residents; RCG also brings digital analytics to improve investment and asset management decisions

Over more than 15 years, RCG has successfully executed 79 transactions in the US, spanning core plus and value-add strategies, and their deep sector expertise and strong reputation, coupled with EQT Exeter's world-class in-house residential development team, will improve insight on buy versus build decisions

EQT Exeter and RCG share similar investment philosophies and operating platforms, including a strong commitment to sustainability; EQT Exeter is developing multifamily buildings that are Fitwel and LEED certified, including the first Fitwel certified residential building in Philadelphia

RCG will leverage EQT Exeter's existing client relationships and broad international platform, including fundraising capabilities, sustainability efforts, and operational strengths

As the largest real estate sector in the US, residential is highly scalable, with positive renter demographics and sustainable growth characteristics, resulting in resilient returns

Founded in 2007 by David Carlson and Mark Isaacson, RCG is a vertically integrated, core plus and value-oriented residential investment management firm, deeply experienced in all operating areas, including acquisition, asset management, construction management and property management. RCG, which has approximately 35 corporate employees, has successfully executed 79 multifamily investments in high-growth US markets, including 48 realized investments that achieved in excess of 2x equity returns across more than 22,000 units. RCG investments comprise deal-by-deal joint ventures on behalf of multiple institutional clients, including global fund sponsors, insurance companies and family offices.

The RCG team will combine with EQT Exeter's existing US multifamily team, complementing EQT Exeter's immense development capabilities in the space. The EQT Exeter multifamily team, led by Bryan Lamb, has focused on value-add strategies, primarily with development opportunities located in strong medical, educational, and technical hubs across the US.

Together, RCG and the EQT Exeter Multifamily team have completed transactions totaling USD 5 billion GAV, including over USD 1 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden-stye development projects. Following this combination, EQT Exeter's expanded multifamily team will consist of nearly 55 experienced investment professionals, in addition to RCG's in-house property management team, making EQT Exeter one of the strongest vertically integrated real estate firms. With expertise in acquisitions, asset management, property management and construction and development across 10 US cities, the combination will further EQT Exeter's local-with-locals offering with dedicated residential expertise. The new group will be led by RCG's co-founder, David Carlson, who will report directly to Ward Fitzgerald, head of EQT Exeter. The integrated team will build on the existing successful approach of acquiring and developing residential properties across value-add and core plus strategies and intends to pursue diverse residential strategies in sectors including multifamily, student housing, workforce housing and self-storage.

Ward Fitzgerald, Partner and Head of EQT Exeter, said, "I am thrilled to welcome David, Mark and the RCG team to EQT Exeter. RCG's strong cultural fit, impressive performance, aligned investment approach and similar commitment to sustainability make them the ideal partners as we continue to establish EQT Exeter as a global geo-sector leader across sheds, beds, and meds. Expanding our multifamily offering is a crucial step in our growth, and this combination offers a fantastic opportunity to build on the significant track records of both our firms, as we develop one of the leading residential real estate businesses in the US."

David Carlson, Co-Founder and CIO of Redwood Capital Group, said, "When Mark Isaacson and I founded RCG over 15 years ago, our goal was to create one of the premier real estate investment management platforms in the industry. We are proud of what our people, track record and culture have allowed us to achieve and believe that with this combination with the EQT Exeter multifamily team, and the backing of EQT AB, we will continue to fulfill that vision"

RCG has approximately 35 full-time employees that will join EQT Exeter and is estimated to generate below USD 10 million in revenues during 2022. The transaction is not deemed to have a material impact on EQT AB's financial numbers and will not add any assets under management to EQT AB at closing. Closing on the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions including third party consents, is expected to take place by Q3 2022.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward- looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond EQT's control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward- looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect EQT's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, EQT disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.



Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3566716/1579525.pdf Press release EQT AB Redwood Capital Group 220513 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/redwood-capital-group,c3049401 Redwood Capital Group

View original content:

SOURCE EQT