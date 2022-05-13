AMZN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Amazon Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2022

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Amazon between February 1, 2019 and April 5, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 5, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Amazon.com, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Amazon engaged in anticompetitive conduct in its private-label business practices, including giving Amazon products preference over those of its competitors and using third-party sellers' non-public data to compete with them; (ii) the foregoing exposed Amazon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement actions; (iii) Amazon's revenues derived from its private-label business were in part the product of impermissible conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law