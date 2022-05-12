SunSpear Games Announces Kickstarter Alpha Event for IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre

ASHLAND, Ore. , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunSpear Games, developer of the highly anticipated IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre Battle Strategy game, announced today their Kickstarter Alpha Event. This early access event will be accessible to Kickstarter backers and early play-testers of the game. In addition to the first two playable factions and four playable Immortals, the Kickstarter Alpha introduces two prototype modes, Army Draft and Cooperative Play. Additional content has also been implemented, including two new maps and many new gameplay mechanics, like Stealth and Detection.

IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre (PRNewsfoto/SunSpear Games) (PRNewswire)

To mark the Kickstarter Alpha, SunSpear Games will hold an Alpha Launch Party Event Weekend to include influential content creators, starting with PiG and Livibee at 5 pm PDT and 8 pm PDT Friday, May 13th, respectively. The weekend also includes well-known creators Winter and Neuro, as well as further content in English, Spanish, and French. SunSpear Games will also host an interview style panel with key persons from their art team on Saturday morning at 10 am PDT, as well as holding solo and team-based competitions Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 pm PDT.

"We're proud to be delivering on the promise to our Kickstarter backers with their first experience playing IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre," said Kevin Wagner, CEO of SunSpear Games. "The Kickstarter Alpha event is an exciting step in our development process and we're thrilled to continue adding unique content for our players and community."

IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre is a Battle Strategy game in which players assume the role of an Immortal, leading armies as godlike generals to dominate the battlefield and conquer their rivals. Across many worlds, these "Immortals" lead their proud and mighty civilizations to victory with unique structures, troops, and powerful abilities, helping them achieve ultimate victory. The triple-A (AAA) title for PC introduces a new take on strategy gaming, with unprecedented accessibility features, fast-paced gameplay experience, and the vaunted "IMMORTAL Conquest System" that binds deep and evolving strategy to the Game-as-a-Service business model.

About SunSpear Games

SunSpear Games, Inc. is a video game development studio with over 35 employees working on its first AAA title, IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre. With a deep background in creating several of the most popular mods for Skyrim and Starcraft as well as development of the internationally known keyboard layout for professional players called The Core, SunSpear is pursuing its goal to become a leader in the Strategy genre.

Follow development of IMMORTAL on Discord and on the website:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SunSpear Games