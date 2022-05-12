Shawmut Design and Construction Celebrates 13th Annual Safety Week

Firm focuses on both physical and mental health, expands partnership with AI predictive analytics platform

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawmut Design and Construction, a leading $1.3 billion national construction management firm , hosted its 13th annual Safety Week, focusing on physical and mental health, safety, and well-being. The week consisted of 602 events and training sessions held across 112 locations, including Shawmut's jobsites and 11 offices around the country.

The week kicked off with the unveiling of Shawmut's new Safety Week mantra, "Not a mandate, a mindset," underscoring the firm's commitment to not only sending everyone home safely, but improved, so they come back even better and more aware. This approach requires focusing on the entire person—total worker health—and Shawmut's safety week events ranged from fall protection and electrical safety, to Narcan and substance use disorder training, to mindfulness and meditation.

"Construction is one of the most demanding and dangerous jobs, which is why it's critically important that we train and educate everyone on our jobsites and in our network so they are always mindful of not only their actions, but those of the people around them," said Shaun Carvalho, Chief Safety Officer. "Safety Week provides the opportunity for us all to learn from each other, bettering not only our own approaches to safety but safety in the industry as a whole. This wouldn't be possible without the commitment of each of our people."

Shawmut also announced its expanded partnership with Newmetrix , which uses AI to predict risks on jobsites, and has helped drive Shawmut's increased safety engagement and reduction in OSHA recordable incidents over its four-year partnership. Now, Shawmut is engaging Newmetrix's predictive analytics on some of its largest projects to identify the top hazards specific to each jobsite. With this data, Shawmut's safety and project teams will work together to deploy the proper resources and trainings to mitigate and eliminate these risks.

"With safety as a core value, it's engrained into everything our teams do—it's part of our mindset," continued Carvalho. "Our culture of care and openness to innovation has allowed our partnership with Newmetrix to evolve, driving us one step closer to a predictive, zero-incident safety program."

Since Shawmut's inception 40 years ago , the firm has remained dedicated to the holistic health, safety, and wellbeing of every employee. Safety is embedded into Shawmut's culture as a top-down and bottom-up business imperative. This drives a sense of ownership, with buy-in and engagement from each and every employee. It also drives results —seeing a decrease in incidents fuels an increase in employees working to uncover even more safety systems and technologies to push Shawmut closer to its goal of zero incidents.

