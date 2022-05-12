inPixio introduces the world's first one-click photo editor for quick and easy edits

PARIS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- inPixio has released Photo Studio 12, the world's first all-inclusive, one-click photo editor! It is not only very easy to use, but also allows users to enhance any photo in seconds, with no prior expertise in photo editing.

Its leading embedded technology brings many new intelligent and improved features to the table: from erasing any undesired element and replacing the background or sky, to enhancing colors and creating exciting photo effects... all with the click of a button!

"inPixio Photo Studio 12 represents an innovation in the photo editing software industry. It incorporates state-of-the-art AI and machine learning allowing the user to enhance, transform and even recreate missing photo material at the click of a button. For example, the algorithm is now able to recreate the areas where items have been taken out from the picture.

We have been listening to inPixio users' needs and working to satisfy their aspirations. Thus, we have built together an enhanced intelligent inPixio version which is now easier than any other type of photo editing software out there" says Manuel Coelho, Director of Product at inPixio.

Especially designed with beginners in mind, the new smart and simplified interface allows users to quickly start producing great-looking shots with all editing tools in one place. Users can also access a 24-hour chat service, directly from the program.

From subtle tweaks to automatic photo processing, improved correction techniques to one-click customization options, the new version of inPixio gives users the freedom to make fully automatic or manual-assisted photo changes and share them with friends and family.

inPixio Photo Studio 12 dedicated to photo editing and photomontage is a powerful, yet very affordable photo editing software, allowing anyone to transform and enhance photos in a snap.

Availability

inPixio Photo Studio 12 is available to buy now through the inPixio and Avanquest websites. Pricing starts from US$49.99.

About inPixio

inPixio develops user-friendly photo software and mobile applications that make high-end editing tools accessible to general users. In addition to Photo Studio, the brand offers software for photo enlargement and focus correction, as well as an HDR editing range. It also develops a range of free online tools.

inPixio is a brand of Avanquest Software, an international software company with its headquarters in Paris, France.

