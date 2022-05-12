Colmore Announces Appointment of CPP Investments' Christine Campney

Firm continues to attract best talent from within the industry

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colmore, the leading service and technology provider for private market Limited Partners (LPs) and allocators, has appointed Christine Campney to Relationship Management Director. Christine, who joined from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), will sit on Colmore's Executive Committee and be responsible for client relationship management, bringing over 25 years of industry experience.

Christine joins Colmore following her previous role as Director, Real Assets and Private Equity Operations, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments). Her team oversaw over $120bn of investments on behalf of the Plan. Prior experience includes a range of private market roles roles with the University of Toronto, ILPA (Institutional Limited Partners Association) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC).

Christine will take over from Richard Lyons, a founding member of Colmore who has been instrumental in the company's success to date, and who has decided to retire at the end of June 2022. As Colmore's new Relationship Management Director, Christine will support Colmore's clients as both an investor and advocate of the need for better reporting and operational frameworks in the industry. Her appointment demonstrates Colmore's commitment to hiring the best talent from within LP community.

On the back of its August 2021 merger with Preqin, the global leader in alternative assets data, tools and insights, Colmore has continued to go through a strong growth phase. Today, Colmore has more than 240 professionals working across its four offices globally, and is currently focusing on expanding its presence into Asia-Pacific.

Colmore strives to source talent from within the industry and its hiring thesis ensures the team provides differentiated solutions built for LPs, by LPs.

Ben Cook, CEO of Colmore, says: "We are very much a client-first company, so I am delighted Christine will be joining our leadership team, bringing with her a wealth of experience and knowledge, to represent our clients' voice at leadership level. With Christine joining the company, we are very well positioned to understand our clients' strategic imperatives and ensure that Colmore is ready to support them.

"By continuing to attract top talent from within the industry, Colmore will strengthen its innovative technology solutions, as well as superior accounting and administration services to an ever-growing number of LPs."

Christine Campney adds: "I am delighted to be joining Colmore in a leadership capacity, as the company has reached an exciting growth phase and it is possible to see the clear impact the products and people are having on the industry. Being on the Executive Committee, I hope to leverage my strong, long-standing industry experience, working closely with Ben".

Colmore, a Preqin company, is a market-leading, technology-driven private markets investor services business focused on the Limited Partner and Allocator market. The business operates from four offices located in New York and Dallas in the US, and London and Birmingham in the UK. Colmore employs more than 240 professionals, with the business monitoring over 4,500 private market funds and 40,000+ holdings. For more information, visit www.colmore.com.

