Kinecta Federal Credit Union Opens State-of-the-Art Branch in Manhattan Beach

Kinecta Transforms the Corner of Sepulveda and Manhattan Beach Boulevards

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union, a leading financial services provider in the South Bay, announces the opening of its state-of-the-art flagship branch in Manhattan Beach, located at 1120 North Sepulveda Blvd. With this opening, Kinecta strengthens its commitment to the advancement and service of the South Bay community, which has been its home for over 80 years.

At the new Kinecta location, a dedicated team of financial specialists led by Marco Franco, Senior Retail Services Manager, will provide tailored guidance to support members' financial needs, returning more value to the community with better rates on deposits and loans as well as having mortgage, wealth management and insurance specialists on staff. The branch features sustainable and energy efficient materials as well as advanced banking technology. In addition, it will be Kinecta's first branch to provide private banking services, a specialty overseen by Laura Tompkins, Private Banking Manager.

"This development is the end of 15-years' of vacancy and underutilization of this site, and what frankly had become an eyesore for the community. We've always been a local institution and deeply committed to investing where our members and employees live and work," said Keith Sultemeier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kinecta. "We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the South Bay and Manhattan Beach at this new location. We wanted to create something the community can use and enjoy for many years to come and together with our partners and the City of Manhattan Beach, we believe that goal has been achieved."

In addition to the newest Kinecta branch, the 35,000-square-foot lot will house three additional retailers, including Ike's Love and Sandwiches, Dunkin' and a veterinary clinic. Kinecta offers its members 10 other branches in the South Bay as well as access to an additional 5,800 shared credit union branches and a network of over 85,000 fee-free ATMs located across the nation.

Kinecta's ongoing commitment to the Manhattan Beach community includes its partnership with numerous local charitable organizations, such as the Skechers Foundation, Manhattan Beach Education Foundation and Manhattan Beach Unified School District. In addition, during 2021, Kinecta, its subsidiaries, and employees donated over $880,000 to charitable causes, volunteered over 5,100 hours, and participated in over 225 community events throughout Southern California and beyond.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.6 billion and over 270,000 member-owners. Its 800+ employees serve members from 32 credit union-owned branches, a variety of specialty offices, and highly responsive call centers on both coasts. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with recent expansion into New York, New Jersey, and Northern California, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiaries, Kinecta Wealth Management and Kinecta Insurance Services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Daily Breeze readers have named Kinecta a top credit union for the past 11 years in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Kinecta supports its communities in a variety of ways, by giving back through the Kinecta Community Foundation as well as serving as the official financial services partner of the LA Galaxy, and sponsor of the Rochester Americans and Rochester Red Wings. To learn more about Kinecta, visit kinecta.org.

