Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) Image Recognition startup won a 3rd US Air Force contract, following breakthrough demos, using only few training samples on low power CPU

POTOMAC, Md. , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) (Cognitive XAI) software startup, has won its 3rd US Air Force (USAF) contract for its detailed 3D image recognition. For the USAF projects, ZAC had demonstrated major AI and Machine Learning (ML) breakthroughs, including using only a few training samples, and using only an average laptop (using only CPU), for both training and recognition. In addition, ZAC has got similar major AI tech breakthroughs for the Smart Appliance project with Bosch/ BSH (the biggest appliance maker in Europe). ZAC tech is based on Cognitive Concept-Learning (as opposed to Pixel-Learning, by other algorithms). This is in sharp contrast to the other algorithms in industry that require thousands to billions of training samples, trained on large GPU servers.

ZAC Cognition-based Explainable-AI (Cognitive XAI) algorithms have many substantial advantages over other AI/ ML algorithms in the industry and academia, including the industry’s state-of-the-art, such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or ResNet. The ZAC capabilities/ results have already been demonstrated on the projects for the US Air Force and Bosch/ BSH, for the detailed complex 3D image/ object recognition from any view angle. (All values in the table are typical/ approximate.) (PRNewswire)

ZAC had demonstrated major AI and Machine Learning (ML) breakthroughs, including using only a few training samples

"This cannot be done with the other algorithms, such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or ResNets, even with an extremely large number of training samples on a large number of GPU servers. Deep CNN is also very fragile and is easily fooled, with no explainability for its output," emphasized Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC.

Some applications are: autonomous vehicles, e-commerce, ads, medical, satellite/aerial imaging, security, and smart homes/ appliances.

ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio with over 450 inventions, including 13 issued US patents.

ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Saied Tadayon, a scientist and veteran software developer, and a math prodigy who ranked 1st as an undergrad at Cornell, and got his PhD from Cornell at age 23.

ZAC world-renowned advisors include Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate, Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (former Vice Provost of Research, Caltech), late Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Sr. Vice Provost of Research, Cornell), Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control, and US Army Science Board member), and Prof. Gholam Peyman, MD (Inventor of LASIK, and awarded National Medal of Technology and Innovation by the US President). The late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley (Father of Fuzzy Logic, co-inventor of Z-Transform, and AI Hall-of-Fame inductee) is also one of ZAC inventors.

