Caylent Achieves AWS SaaS Competency Status

IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner, announced today that it has achieved AWS SaaS Competency status. This designation recognizes that Caylent has demonstrated deep experience helping organizations design and build SaaS and cloud-native solutions on AWS.

Achieving the AWS SaaS Competency differentiates Caylent as an AWS Partner that possesses deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core SaaS categories – Design Services, and Builders. Partners in the Design Services category have expertise in designing and implementing complex cloud-native SaaS solutions with AWS infrastructure. Partners in the Builders category have deep expertise in building cloud-native SaaS applications via software development. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise in both designing and building SaaS solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"SaaS workloads are an important part of our overall strategy and we're thrilled to be recognized by AWS for the successful SaaS development model we've built at Caylent." says Randall Hunt, VP of Cloud Strategy and Solutions at Caylent. "Our experience partnering with dozens of startups to build their SaaS products from inception to launch uniquely positions us to accelerate the next generation of B2B SaaS workloads on AWS."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Caylent's Modern SaaS practice helps customers at any stage, from startup to enterprise, by identifying the right tenancy models and building the feature matrices at each stage of development. A key differentiator is their focus on meeting customers where they are in their cloud journey and working with them to build differentiated product offerings by harnessing all the cloud native benefits AWS has to offer. Caylent is enabling next generation SaaS application development through a wealth of services including:

Migrate: Migrate on-premises deployments to AWS and modernize infrastructure with auto-scaling, auto-healing, and auto-provisioning capabilities.

Tenancy Optimization: Take existing single-tenant applications and securely deliver a cost optimized multi-tenant solution leveraging Caylent's expertise with unit economics

Application Modernization: Refactor and modernize applications using cloud native technologies like Amazon EKS and AWS Lambda by decoupling monolithic applications into functions and microservices.

Tenant Provisioning and Automation: Turn high touch manual processes into self-service automated tenant provisioning for B2B and B2C end customers.

"Caylent has been an invaluable partner in our growth. We've found them to bring the perfect blend of expertise and execution, while integrating into the rest of our team improving knowledge, documentation, and general morale. In an industry often lacking in quality, they are a pleasure to work with and I'd highly recommend them for anyone looking to cost effectively level-up their cloud, data, or security operations." - Tom Jaklitsch, CTO & Co-Founder of Order.

In addition to the SaaS Services Competency, Caylent holds the Migration Services Competency, DevOps Services Competency and is a Well-Architected Partner, Immersion Day Partner, and Built on Control Tower Partner.

About Caylent:

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model. More information at www.caylent.com .

