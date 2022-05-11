Blue Water Takes on Operations of Halesford Harbour Resort & Marina in Ongoing Partnership With National Land Lease Capital

OCEAN CITY, Md., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean City, Md.-based outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water continues its rapid expansion with the appointment of operational lead at Halesford Harbour Resort & Marina, in partnership with National Land Lease Capital.

Halesford Harbour is ideally located on Smith Mountain Lake with close proximity to the town of Moneta, restaurants and family entertainment. Guests can enjoy fishing, boating, private beaches, boardwalk access, the popular Jake's Place Restaurant, and more on 500 miles of shoreline. The RV resort offers seasonal sites only, while The Inn offers a wide variety of lodging options for the public. The private beach is for guest use offering recreation on Smith Mountain Lake including inflatable slip 'n slides. Dinner cruise charters are also available, making it a great venue for weddings and gatherings.

The resort offers 133 seasonal RV sites and 123 seasonal marina slips. Guests can also stay at The Inn, which offers 26 rooms with water views, and an adjacent private cabin. The Inn's guests can enjoy a large outdoor patio with gas firepits, a gas BBQ overlooking the lake, and a dock with six boat slips for resort and inn guests.

"Halesford Harbour is an impeccable addition to Blue Water's portfolio," said Blue Water CEO Todd Burbage. "Guests can take part in some of our favorite waterfront activities including fishing, boating, and recreation on a private beach. This property has all the makings of yet another fantastic Blue Water destination. We look forward to working closely with the team at Halesford Harbour to apply our standard of exceptional guest experiences and continue to provide guests with a remarkable lakeside escape."

Blue Water is growing rapidly and continuously adding managed properties, owned assets, and developing new projects. Halesford Harbour marks Blue Water's 12th property in Virginia and 7th operational venture in partnership with NLLC.

"We are excited to partner again with the team at Blue Water to further the level of service and curate the best experiences for our guests at Halesford Harbour," said Yogi Singh, partner at NLLC.

Photos of the property can be viewed here. For more information on Halesford Harbour, please visit https://www.halesfordharbour.com/.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.

About National Land Lease Capital:

NLLC is a real estate development company specializing in the acquisition, development, management, and repositioning of real estate assets in the outdoor hospitality sector. The firm utilizes a broad base of capital partnerships and prides itself on creating value and direct access to the sector in fund management, strategic joint ventures, and other unique platforms for institutions, investment managers, family offices, and ultra-high net worth individuals and organizations. To learn more, visit nl-lc.com.

