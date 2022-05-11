Becklar's Subsidiary Company, AvantGuard Monitoring Centers, is Named as The Monitoring Association's (TMA) 2022 Monitoring Center of the Year

Becklar's Subsidiary Company, AvantGuard Monitoring Centers, is Named as The Monitoring Association's (TMA) 2022 Monitoring Center of the Year

OGDEN, Utah, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Becklar, the parent company of AvantGuard Monitoring Centers and Freeus is proud to announce that AvantGuard was awarded The Monitoring Association's (TMA) 2022 Monitoring Center of the Year. This industry achievement recognizes the dedication and effort of AvantGuard's team to build a company with a powerful culture, centered around innovation and service.

(PRNewsfoto/Becklar) (PRNewswire)

AvantGuard is Becklar's premier monitoring service provider, known for its years of industry experience, innovative technologies, and highly trained operators who expertly monitor safety solutions across North America. Becklar and its subsidiary companies provide comprehensive connected safety solutions including monitoring for life and property protection solutions, including fire & burglary detection, personal emergency response services, workforce safety, connected wellness, and personal safety applications.

AvantGuard experienced tremendous growth in 2021 with several notable achievements:

They grew their service base by more than 40%, from 850,000 to 1.2 million subscribers.

They expanded their dealer network, growing from 700 dealer partners to more than 1200.

They expanded their service network, opening a third monitoring center in Cedar City , Utah.

They launched their cutting-edge AI automated voice assistant ("AVA") platform to handle more than one million non-urgent alarm signals such as test calls and low battery alerts, to provide the fastest response times, while ensuring swift protection of lives and property.

They expanded their My.AG dealer tools portal, rich with robust applications and support functions to help dealer partners efficiently grow their business, chart performance gains and highlight untapped expansion opportunities.

Upon contemplating AvantGuard's industry recognition and accolade for TMA's 2022 Monitoring Center of the Year Award, Steve Richards, Becklar's CEO, commented:

"We are honored to have AvantGuard recognized as The Central Station of the Year recipient. We are proud of the efforts of our incredible team and are pleased to receive TMA's recognition for our unparalleled customer service and innovative solutions that make the world a safer place."

This recognition is the result of continuous technology innovation with a focus on providing leading-edge care across multiple industries. Becklar is proud to offer authentic, end-to-end, award-winning connected safety solutions to our enterprise customers.

About Becklar:

Becklar creates industry-leading connected safety solutions for enterprise and individuals, delivering a world class comprehensive suite of lifesaving and life-enhancing technologies. Becklar leverages its platform of innovative technology and award-winning services to create customizable and comprehensive solutions to meet the connected safety needs of their enterprise customers across diverse industries, including personal emergency response solutions, workforce safety, connected wellness, vitals monitoring and event response monitoring.

Learn more about Becklar's complete suite of end-to-end solutions at www.becklar.com. Learn about Becklar's premier subsidiaries including AvantGuard Monitoring Centers at www.agmonitoring.com and Freeus at www.freeus.com.

Contact:

Jeff Bradford

Senior Director of Marketing

jbradford@becklar.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Becklar