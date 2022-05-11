BAL Wins Prestigious Business Excellence Award by the Texas Consilium

DALLAS, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative immigration firm BAL took home the Texas Consilium's Business Excellence Award for the best mid-sized company in all of Texas, the most prestigious award for business excellence in the state. The mid-sized category comprises Texas companies with $100 million to $1 billion in revenue.

Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP) (PRNewswire)

BAL was honored Monday night with the trophy at an awards gala that recognized the foremost Texas organizations and business leaders who are excelling in their efforts and expanding the vision of what is possible.

"This award recognizing excellence is a huge honor, and reflects the accomplishments of our amazing BAL family," said Jeremy Fudge, Managing Partner of BAL. "Our secret sauce is our culture and our common spirit of pursuing the exceptional in everything we do, and it's our incredible people who make BAL such a successful organization and a truly unique and special place to work."

An award-winning immigration firm, BAL exemplifies the Texas Consilium's model of a "continuous improvement journey." BAL is not only the world's leading immigration law firm – the trailblazing firm continues to expand and challenge traditional boundaries, by leveraging its expertise in areas like technology, customer service, corporate training, and operational excellence.

With its headquarters in Richardson, Texas, BAL has rapidly expanded its nationwide footprint, recently opening offices in Austin, Chicago, and Denver. "We have an innovative spirit that is constantly pushing onward," said Fudge. "And the strength of our firm is the unique talent of each team member. We all bring different strengths, backgrounds, education, and skills. I tell employees, 'That unique combination you have—only you can contribute that in the whole world.'"

Hear BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge discuss the "oneBAL" culture, why BAL is unlike other law firms, and our nontraditional organizational structure in this interview with the Texas Consilium: https://vimeo.com/410781360

About the Texas Consilium

The Texas Consilium is a collective of highly-seasoned, world class business advisors who serve Texas companies and the local economy by helping improve their businesses. The annual Texas Consilium Awards were established to recognize leading Texas businesses that inspire others to improve and pursue their own journey of excellence.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden (BAL)

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, ranks #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot (2020 and 2021), and the #1 Law Firm for Women according to the National Law Journal (2019, 2020 and 2021). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers®, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.bal.com

