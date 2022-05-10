First High-School Education Group Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

BEIJING, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ("First High-School Education Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: FHS), an education service provider primarily focusing on high schools in Western China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 9, 2022. The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.diyi.top/ and on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at FHS_info@dygz.com.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group is an education service provider primarily focusing on high schools in Western China. The Company aspires to become a leader and innovator of private high school education in China, with the focuses on a comprehensive education management integrating education information consulting, education research project development, education talent management, education technology management, education service management, and general vocational integration development services. For more information, please visit https://ir.diyi.top/.

For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

First High-School Education Group

Tommy Zhou

Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: tommyzhou@dygz.com

Customer Service

E-mail: FHS_info@dygz.com

Phone: 010-62555966 (9:30-12:00, 13:30-16:00 CST)

View original content:

SOURCE First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd