ESG Report highlights substantial progress in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Environmental actions aimed at creating a more just and sustainable world

First ESG report includes commitments to:

Increase diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the workforce and in clinical trials;

Mitigate GHG emissions by approximately 50% in the near-term and align with the Paris Agreement to adopt validated science-based targets by 2024 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2045;

Lead transformation within local communities through corporate giving initiatives such as donation of end-of-life devices, ensuring ethical compliance and data security and working with a sustainable supply chain.

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a technology company that delivers the leading endpoint solutions for decentralized (DCT), hybrid and site-based clinical trials, today announced that it has released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report highlights the progress Clario made across a range of metrics between 2020 and 2021, as well as ambitious targets for growth and improvement in the coming years.

Clario Announces Significant Progress and Ambitious Targets in Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report (PRNewswire)

"Creating a more just and sustainable world is an integral part of Clario's core purpose as an organization," said Joe Eazor, Chief Executive Officer at Clario. "Guided by the initiatives outlined in our ESG Report, we are determined to make positive changes both inside and outside of our organization. We are committed to advancing health equity, protecting the environment, implementing innovative operations and becoming a destination employer that supports its people. I consider it the highest honor and privilege to lead Clario into a brighter future for all our customers, employees, investors and ultimately the patients we all serve - because an important lesson we've learned in the past two years is that any of us could be that patient."

The ESG Report outlines the findings of Clario's materiality analysis, which helped the company prioritize its efforts based on where it could make the most impact. Based on the findings, Clario built an action plan to drive results in the following areas:

Increasing diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the workforce and in clinical trials by recruiting and developing diverse talent, accelerating pay equity, expanding Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and working with customers and partners to improve patient diversity in clinical trials with DCT technologies. Clario is committed to achieving 40% people of color in the US portion of the organization and attaining gender balance in leadership (director and above) by the end of 2024. Over the last year, Clario increased the hiring and promotion of women by 9%.





Minimizing carbon footprint and waste production by monitoring and reporting scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and energy usage and reducing packaging and shipping volumes. Clario is working to mitigate its GHG emissions by approximately 50% in the near-term and align with the Paris Agreement to adopt validated science-based targets by 2024 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2045.





Leading transformation within local communities through corporate giving initiatives such as the donation of end-of-life devices (over 2,000 devices donated in 2021), ensuring ethical compliance and data security and working with a sustainable supply chain by vetting suppliers and reviewing their sustainability and diversity programs.

"Clario has made great progress in our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Sustainability efforts in recent years," said Otis Johnson, Ph.D., Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer at Clario. "We know there is still a great deal of work to be done, but we are energized by the difference we are making in the world. The ambitious goals we disclosed in our inaugural ESG Report will keep us focused and accountable as we continuously measure our progress."

Earlier this year, Clario committed to aligning its operations with the United Nations (UN) Global Compact's Ten Principles, as well as the previously embraced UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In addition, the company partners with academic institutions and industry member organizations to ensure alignment with the greater clinical trial ecosystem to improve patient diversity in clinical trials and to be good corporate citizens.

Visit Clario.com to read the full ESG Report which the company plans to publish annually moving forward.

About Clario

Clario is a leading technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence in the industry for our pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Across decentralized and site-based trials, our deep scientific expertise, global scale and the broadest endpoint technology platform in the industry allows our partners to transform lives. Clario's Trial Anywhere™ solutions have been powering hybrid and decentralized clinical trials (DCT) for over 15 years, enabling sponsors to collect high-quality endpoint data from any modality or location, all while improving the patient experience and diversity. Clario has the only technology platform that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion and respiratory endpoints. With 30 facilities in nine countries, Clario's global team of science, technology and operational experts has helped deliver over 19,000 trials and 870 regulatory approvals for over 5 million patients in 120 countries. Our innovation has been transforming clinical trials for 50 years.

For more information, go to Clario.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Clario Media Contact

Duncan Cantor

Sr. Director, PR and Thought Leadership

media@clario.com

Clario - The best of ERT and Bioclinica (PRNewsfoto/Clario) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clario