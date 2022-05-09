Optimizing Whole Person Care With Jewish Family & Children's Services: May 17 Free Webinar By OPEN MINDS & NextGen® Healthcare

GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The move to Integrated or Whole Person Care has been a focus for the health and human services delivery market before the pandemic, while COVID served to highlight the importance of fully integrated care, especially for people living with complex health issues. Join us as we take a closer look at a successful Integrated Care/Whole Person care program launched by Jewish Family & Children's Services (JF&CS) in Arizona.

Beginning more than 5 years ago, and encompassing a full spectrum of age ranges and conditions, we will hear how JF&CS was able to build integrated programs, overcome staff resistance, and use its robust data environment, to successfully integrate social determinant of health, behavioral health, and physical health care for its service recipients.

This webinar on May 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm Eastern will introduced by Graham Brown, MPH, a Senior Vice President at NextGen Healthcare who will provide attendees with an overview of the state of integrated care nationally. This will be followed by the case study with Jewish Family & Children's Services on how they are optimizing integrated care.

During this one-hour webinar attendees will learn about:

The benefits of integrated care for persons with complex needs

Functionality needed to succeed in integrated care

Best practices in keeping staff committed to the integration plan

To register for this webinar, visit https://integratedcareonline.com/innovations-in-integrated-care/ . Registration for the webinar is free to anyone who is registered for a free membership to www.integratedcareonline.com . If you can't make the webinar, register anyway and we will send you a link when the archived version is posted to watch at a later date.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram .

About Integrated Care Online

The online community, Integrated Care Online by NextGen Healthcare, is the industry leader for integrated health clinical content, best practices, and strategic insights. The online community provides:

An online resource for information and case studies demonstrating successful interoperability among clinicians, hospitals, and labs.

Executive Insights on models and best practices to enhanced integrated care.

Integrated, fast, and intuitive mobile results.

By providing clear direction, Integrated Care Online powered by NextGen Healthcare is driving informed evidence-based practice(s) in the field of behavioral health. Learn more and join free at https://integratedcareonline.com/ .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

