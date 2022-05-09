LoanCare and Haven Announce Partnership to Enhance Homeowner Experience and Recapture Capabilities for Clients

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanCare, a top national mortgage subservicer, announced it has partnered with technology firm, Haven, to offer LoanCare clients next generation marketing capabilities based on predictive data analytics and superior homeowner engagement.

The partnership increases recapture and cross-sell conversion within the mortgage servicing lifecycle through personalized education and engagement. This proprietary technology developed by Haven empowers homeowners with actionable insight into both their mortgage and overall personal finances. By gathering and analyzing this data, lenders can target specific offers to homeowners which help them to achieve their financial goals and objectives.

"Our shared thesis that creating engagement with homeowners will generate greater brand loyalty and value on MSR for servicers, independent mortgage bankers, and other mortgage-related investors made LoanCare an easy choice for distribution. The early results of our partnership, which include generating 34,000 qualified leads within six months for a single client, speak for themselves," said Jonathan Chao, Haven Co-Founder and CEO.

The integration of LoanCare's servicing platform with Haven's software enables clients to leverage these marketing capabilities day one of the subservicing partnership, with data-driven results in weeks.

"LoanCare is laser-focused on providing unique and data driven homeowner retention strategies to enhance and maximize our clients' recapture success," said Rodney Moss, EVP, Strategy & Business Development at LoanCare. "We are thrilled to offer clients and homeowners Haven's enhanced data analytics to help them make better informed financial decisions."

About Haven:

Haven is a SaaS platform that helps IMBs and servicers capture more value from their MSR. Integrated with leading subservicers, the technology provides a configurable platform to engage, educate, and enroll borrowers into new products and services. The company was founded in 2020 by early employees from Credit Karma, Plaid, Opendoor, and Optimal Blue. Investors backing Haven include BoxGroup, Conversion Capital, Jerry Yang, Y Combinator, and 8VC. To learn more, please visit www.havenservicing.com.

About LoanCare

LoanCare is a top national provider in full service, component, and interim mortgage loan subservicing. Focused on optimizing asset performance while delivering personalized support and convenience, LoanCare tailored solutions deliver extraordinary results. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, LoanCare subservices loans in all 50 states and is part of Fidelity National Financial, a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. For more information, visit www.loancare.com.

