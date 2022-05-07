WotoKOL Launches Influencer Recruitment Program around the World

HANGZHOU, China, May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WotoKOL, a global influencer marketing company who worked with Xiaomi, Lenovo, TikTok, and Midea is about to initiate a global influencer recruiting plan to help connect global influencers with more brands worldwide.

WotoHub, invented by WotoKOL, is an influencer marketing platform for local brands to contact global influencers in an efficient way. "Our tech team have been working on this, and we just want to build a bridge for kols and companies who want to do influencer marketing yet don't have a clue where to find influencers," says James Hu, CEO and founder of WotoKOL. Currently, there are more than 3 million influencers coming from TikTok, Instagram and Youtube on this platform, and they are cooperating with 20 thousand brands on WotoHub.

Influencer marketing is becoming a big trend in 2022 and beyond. Key trends include a growing popularity of micro and nano influencers, brands looking for ongoing partnerships, different types of social media platforms, more performance-based deals, and more. From $1.7 billion in 2016, influencer marketing is estimated to have grown to have a market size of $10.24 billion in 2021. It's expected to reach $84.89 billion in 2028.

"High quality influencers are always in need, especially when the global influencer marketing is undergoing a rocket growth," says James. WotoHub launched a recruiting plan to invite influencers to join in. "Yet the question is some influencers maybe popular and famous in his industry, but hard to find some brands to cooperate, that's why we have our tech team to build up a community specially for influencers on WotoHub, where influences can join and find proper companies and work with them."

After influencers join in WotoHub, they can check updated sponsorships on platform and choose to work with brands via DM.

How it works:

Influencers can check the official web and sign up to create their own profile. After an influencer joins the platform, he/she can embark on the global business journey.

Who can join us:

Influencers who have over 10 thousand followers on Youtube, Instagram or TikTok, and are willing to do sponsorship on their channels can join the WotoHub.

Besides that, WotoKOL also offers exclusive management for mega influencers via official email. Contacting with WotoKOL official web, influencers can earn more chances working with big brands through WotoHub. WotoKOL is also seeking to cooperate with more MCN institutions and recruit local operation teams. "We are willing to cooperate with more local professional teams to maximize the exchange of creator resources and brand cooperation resources, so as to jointly explore more market opportunities." says James.

WotoKOL: https://global.WotoKOL.com/

About WotoKOL

WotoKOL is a global influencer marketing company known for cutting edge program serving both influencers and brands. Driven by formidable technology in data analysis and marketing performance monitoring, WotoKOL is committed to connecting right global influence ambassadors with right brands, creating best marketing solutions.

