Media Availability for May 10th National Fentanyl Awareness Day

National Fentanyl Advisory Board Advisory Council members, partners, and affected family members offer unique expertise, perspectives, and stories for journalists

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To assist with educating the public about the dangers of deadly illicit fentanyl in fake prescription pills and street drugs, experts in drug policy, public health, harm reduction, internet safety and neuroscience are offering to speak with journalists covering National Fentanyl Awareness Day. Their breadth of expertise is indicative of the urgency that stakeholders share about the need to alert the public to the unprecedented increase in drug related deaths driven by fentanyl, and to initiate a national conversation about solutions.

This availability is immediate and continues through May 10th, and beyond .

National Fentanyl Awareness Day Partners and Advisory Council members available to media:

James Carroll , Former Director, White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP)

Dan Schneider , "The Pharmacist," Founder, Tunnel of Hope Foundation

Ryan Hampton , Author, Advocate, Person in Recovery and Founder of The Voices Project

General Barrye L. Price , CEO, CADCA

Christopher Landau , Former US Ambassador to Mexico

Uttam Dhillon , Former Acting Administrator, Drug Enforcement Administration

Timothy Mackey , PhD, Professor, Global Health Program, UCSD and CEO of S-3 Research

Scott Hadland , MD, Chief of Adolescent Medicine, Mass General for Children/ Harvard School

Hina Talib , MD, Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine Specialist, Atria Institute

Ryan Marino , MD, Medical Toxicologist

Michael Beckerman , Vice President and Head of Americas Public Policy, TikTok

Eric Gremminger , ICADC, SAP, CEO, ERP Health

Avra Siegel , Head of US Policy Programs, Meta

Jennifer Stout , VP of Global Public Policy at Snap, Inc.

Affected family members are available to speak with media upon request.

UPDATE: Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) introduce Bipartisan Senate Resolution to recognize May 10, 2022 as National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

On Friday, Senators Diane Feinstein of California and Chuck Grassley of Iowa introduced a bipartisan resolution that would recognize May 10, 2022 as National Fentanyl Awareness Day. With twenty Democrat and Republican co-sponsors, this resolution is expected to pass the Senate in advance of National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

BACKGROUND

A broad coalition of nonprofit organizations, major corporations, government agencies and schools – including Google, Snap, DEA, Meta, the Ad Council, Shatterproof and CADCA – have come together to launch the first ever National Fentanyl Awareness Day on May 10, 2022. The activation is designed to raise awareness about illicit fentanyl in fake pills and street drugs. Illegally made fentanyl is the primary driver of the recent increase in overdose deaths, and fentanyl involved deaths are fastest growing among 14- to 23-year-olds.

For more information on National Fentanyl Awareness Day and the urgent issue of illicit fentanyl in fake pills and street drugs, please see this April 19th release.

To arrange an interview with an expert or affected family member, please contact Garrett Murch at media@fentanylawarenessday.org.

