Unanet Wins Two Gold Stevie® Awards for ERP in 2022 American Business Awards®

DULLES, Va., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based ERP and CRM provider, was named the winner of two Gold Stevie® Awards in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® today. Unanet took the top position in both the 'Cloud ERP' and the 'ERP Solution' categories, for their ERP for GovCon and ERP AE solutions respectively. This is the second year in a row Unanet's ERP for GovCon has won the Gold Stevie.

Unanet's selection as the winner in these prestigious awards further solidified its role as the preferred project-based ERP choice among government contractors (GovCon), architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), and professional services companies. Hundreds of companies are making the switch from status quo software to the innovative, flexible and customer-oriented solutions Unanet provides.

The judges who selected Unanet for the Gold commented that Unanet's "remarkable achievements in the competitive market" were notable, as was its "great innovation." One judge touted how Unanet's position as both an ERP and CRM provider will enable long term success for customers, and another judge cited Unanet's "impressive array of features" and "integrations of services through the API's in the Unanet Connect marketplace" as key differentiators in the marketplace.

The Stevie awards come on the heels of several other recent industry rankings by analysts, experts and customers. In 2022, Unanet has also secured CUSTOMER Magazine's Product of the Year award, and Unanet was named among the best in the latest rankings from G2 Research. Among all project-based ERP products, Unanet ERP GovCon surpassed all competitors and was named:

The best in the "high-performer" category

The best for "ease of use"

The best for "ease of doing business with"

The best for "quality of support."

Unanet ERP AE, outperformed numerous competitors and ranked:

The best for "ease of admin"

The best for "ease of doing business with"

The best for "ease of setup."

"Based on the significant switch rate from entrenched providers to Unanet, it is clear customers have made their choice about which ERP and CRM provider is actually helping them succeed in business and working with them to achieve their goals," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "Now, industry observers like the American Business Awards and analysts are recognizing our team for its achievements. This is gratifying, but we won't rest with these awards in hand. Instead, we will continue to strive to deliver the best solutions, the best service and the best support to our customers everywhere."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

