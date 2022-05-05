LFTD Partners Inc.'s Subsidiary Lifted Made Is Now Running a Second Shift to Keep Up With Growing Demand for its Products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidly growing and profitable LFTD Partners Inc. ("LFTD Partners" or the "Company") (OTCQB: LIFD) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, leading cannabis and psychedelics-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI, which manufactures the award-winning brand of hemp-derived cannabinoid products Urb Finest Flowers and psychedelics brand Silly Shruum, is now running a second shift in order to keep up with growing demand for its products.

Nicholas S. Warrender, Vice Chairman and COO of LFTD Partners, and founder and CEO of Lifted Made, said, "During the past two years, Lifted Made has steadily expanded from a small 3,300 sq. ft. leased space in Zion, Illinois, to three leased spaces with a total of 24,238 sq. ft. in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has allowed us to grow from about 10 employees to over 125. With our revenue continuing to grow and projected to hit $75 million or more in 2022, Lifted Made is now successfully running a second shift from 3:00 PM until 11:00 PM. We are very grateful for our team's pedal-to-the-floor mentality during this exciting period in our company's growth and diversification."

About LFTD Partners Inc.

Publicly-traded LFTD Partners Inc., Jacksonville, FL (OTCQB ticker symbol LIFD) is the parent corporation of Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI (www.LiftedMade.com), which manufactures and sells psychedelic products under its Silly Shruum brand, and hemp-derived cannabinoid products under its Urb Finest Flowers brand.

LFTD Partners Inc. also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com) all located in Bend, OR.

Please read LIFD's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the acquisition, financing, revenue growth, profitability, and product strategies, plans and expectations of LFTD Partners Inc. and Lifted Made. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies' merger plans, financing plans, operations, or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in LFTD Partners Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell common stock or any other securities of LFTD Partners Inc.

CONTACTS:

Lifted Made

Attn: Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO

Phone: (224) 577-8148

Email: CEO@LiftedMade.com

Website: www.LiftedMade.com

LFTD Partners Inc.

Attn: William C. "Jake" Jacobs, President and CFO

Phone: (847) 400-7660

Email: JakeJacobs@LFTDPartners.com

Website: www.LFTDPartners.com

