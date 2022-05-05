The Guerlain Spa at Four Seasons Montreal is Now Open

Four Seasons Hotel Montreal Partners with LVMH brand Guerlain to Unveil all-new Spa

MONTREAL, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bringing an entirely new beauty and wellness experience to the city, Four Seasons Hotel Montreal is unveiling the all-new Guerlain Spa . Now open to the public, Quebec's only Forbes Ten-Star Hotel and Spa have further amplified its offerings after announcing its partnership with LVMH brand Guerlain . The addition of the Guerlain Spa continues to position the epicentre of the Golden Square Mile as an urban destination guaranteeing innovative and unparalleled experiences.

"At Four Seasons we're adamant about arranging personalized and unforgettable guest journeys," says David Wilkie , General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Montreal. "Aligning with a brand that has the same vision as ours was of the utmost importance. Guerlain curates every treatment in harmony with the surrounding city it resides in, and we look forward to showcasing Montreal's unique personality with our new Spa."

After undergoing soft decor and design enhancements, the Spa's eight treatment rooms, including one couple's suite, serve as a tranquil sanctuary providing an escape from the city. Offering an array of results-driven body treatments, facials and massage services using advanced performance products, the Guerlain Spa champions essential moments of self-indulgence. Collaborating with global specialists to continually fine-tune their techniques, every Guerlain treatment has been developed to achieve extraordinary levels of sophisticated personalization. Whether guests are seeking revolutionary anti-ageing facials promising renewed skin and immediate results, or meditative massages vowing a rebirth of one's body and mind, the robust Spa menu ensures every guest has something that fits their needs and desires.

"The Spa has always catered to the needs of our guests, but we will forever look to elevate their experience and by partnering with Guerlain, we were able to do just that," says Stephanie Cherbakow Baron, Director of Spa, Four Seasons Hotel Montreal. "We are excited to welcome back familiar faces and introduce new guests to our team of talented practitioners that continuously raise the standard for exceptionally high-quality service and hospitality."

Located on the lower level of Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, the Guerlain Spa at Four Seasons Montreal will be open daily from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. For those looking to arrange a personalized Spa experience, please call +1 (514) 843-2700, or click here to book a treatment.

