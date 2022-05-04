Valkyrie Investments announces launch of the Valkyrie Avalanche Trust

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valkyrie Digital Assets LLC ("Valkyrie"), a leading investment manager focused on digital assets, and the sponsor (the "Sponsor") of several investment trusts, is excited to announce today the launch of its latest such investment vehicle, the Valkyrie Avalanche Trust (VAVAX) (the "Trust").

VAVAX is the first investment vehicle at Valkyrie to invest solely in Avalanche (AVAX), the digital asset that powers the Avalanche blockchain network. The primary investment objective of the Trust is to reflect the value of Avalanche held within and to offer investors access and exposure to the digital asset in an insurable, cost-effective manner.

"AVAX is growing rapidly in terms of adoption, largely as a result of its blazing fast transaction speeds," said Valkyrie Investments CIO Steven McClurg. "By launching this trust, we are able to give qualified investors exposure to a protocol that they have been increasingly asking about as DeFi projects, NFT platforms, and many other projects have increasingly begun to build on the Avalanche blockchain."

This Trust launch is the second of 2022 for Valkyrie, and is the latest in a family of trusts launched to bring more exposure to a wider universe of digital assets. Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality, and has the most validators securing its activity of any proof-of-stake protocol. Soon after launch, the Trust will also begin staking AVAX to generate additional returns within the fund.

Avalanche enables developers to build ethereum decentralized applications (dApps) that confirm transactions instantly and thousands per second on either a public or private blockchain at a far lower cost than competing blockchains, that minimizes environmental impact because it uses far less energy than competing blockchains.

"Avalanche is pioneering the movement toward mass adoption of blockchains with low fees, near-instant transaction finality, and an eco-friendly platform," said John Wu, President of Ava Labs. "With the launch of the Avalanche Valkyrie Trust, institutions will have another reliable avenue to tap into the innovation happening across the community."

This trust launch is the second of 2022 for Valkyrie Digital Assets, and is the seventh addition to a family of trusts launched to bring more exposure to a wider universe of digital assets. Previously launched trusts include the Valkyrie Bitcoin Trust , the Valkyrie Algorand Trust , the Valkyrie Polkadot Trust , the Valkyrie Dash Trust , the Valkyrie TRON Trust , the Valkyrie Zilliqa Trust , and the Valkyrie Multi-Coin Trust . To learn more about our offerings for accredited investors, please visit https://valkyrieinvest.com/trusts/ .

About Valkyrie Investments Inc

Valkyrie Investments is a leading financial services firm with a focus on digital assets. Headquartered in Nashville, Valkyrie's team combines deep technical expertise in this emerging asset class with decades of experience launching investment vehicles for a wide variety of market participants. The firm is led by financial industry veterans with decades of experience across firms including Guggenheim Partners, UBS, Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and The World Bank.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and eco-friendly. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition by deploying on Avalanche. Don't believe it? Try an app on Avalanche today. https://www.avax.network/

Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Such offerings may only be made by prospectus and other offering documents that discloses the risks and disclosures of such offering. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Investments may be speculative, illiquid and there is a risk of total loss.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

