A NEW WAVE OF NEXT|HEALTH WELLNESS LANDS ON THE SHORES OF FOUR SEASONS RESORT MAUI

A myriad of cutting-edge treatments including Ozone, Stem Cell, and Exosomes Therapies are now available at the award-winning resort

MAUI, Hawaii, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is redefining the wellness travel experience in collaboration with Next|Health, a revolutionary health optimization and longevity center. Through customizable and cutting-edge methodologies tailor made to enhance each guest's vitality, Next|Health's team of professionals are able to offer premium white-glove wellness for travelers seeking an upgraded spa experience.

Now, wellness seekers searching for a boost during their vacation can do so through the luxury resort's new slate of offerings including Ozone Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, and Exosomes Therapy, ranging in price from $1,200 - $12,000. These new advanced therapies build upon the resort's existing suite of services from Next|Health including NAD+ IV Drips, IV Therapy Drips, a Selection of Vitamin Shots, and Biomarker Wellness Testing for guests and visitors in search of further amplifying their wellness experiences.

Providing accessible wellness services through cutting edge technology, Four Seasons Resort Maui is embracing the future of wellness travel through an integrative wellness program.

"What makes the program stand out is that these high-level treatments can be accessed in the serene setting of a luxury resort," explains Four Seasons Resort Maui Senior Spa Director Pat Makozak. "More than ever, our guests are seeking advanced results-driven treatments. Our collaboration with Next|Health allows us to continue to push forward as leaders in the wellness travel space."

Four Seasons Resort Maui, Next Health's new services include :

Ozone Therapy: Involving the separation and oxygenation of blood, this process encourages bio-rejuvenation, which may promote whole-body healing, creating feelings of revitalization and readiness to reach new heights.

Stem Cell Therapy: Stem cells are called the "conductors" of cell communication. According to research, they can help orchestrate and improve cell communication, optimizing the efficiency of a variety of bodily processes, which may improve overall vitality.

Exosomes Therapy: Exosomes are proteins that are considered "the brain" of stem cells. These powerful proteins are vital in cell communication, meaning they can help improve a variety of bodily functions. Optimized cell communication may produce feelings of rejuvenation and readiness to take on any challenge.

"It's no surprise that Four Seasons Resort Maui is creating yet another revolutionary experience by taking wellness to the next level," says Next Health Co-Founder and President, Kevin Peake. "It's an honor for Next|Health to be able to deliver these cutting-edge regenerative services here at Four Seasons Resort Maui."

Next|Health's wellness services are available for adults aged 18 to 69 years old at Four Seasons Resort Maui, subject always to the medical evaluation of each guest by an appropriate healthcare provider.

For more information, visit the website here. Appointments are required and can be booked by calling the Resort at (808) 874-8000.

About Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Maui's legendary Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres of the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront property is world-renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities, and for living in harmony with its environment and community. The resort in Maui is also home to one of the nation's top-rated spas committed to wellness and three of Hawai'i's most acclaimed restaurants—Ferraro's Bar e Ristorante, Spago Maui and DUO Steak and Seafood. This sophisticated home away from home caters to the needs and interests of all generations—offering world-class outdoor adventures and one-of-a-kind Unforgettable Experiences, cultural activities, a museum-quality art collection, three pools overlooking the azure-blue Pacific Ocean including an adults-only Serenity Pool with exclusive Missoni-designed cabanas, and more. Four Seasons Resort Maui, a Hawaiian vacation destination geared to action adventurers, those guests wishing to practice the fine art of doing nothing at all, and everyone in between. For more information, please visit https://www.fourseasons.com/maui/

About Next|Health - Your partner for vitality, longevity, and personalized health

Next|Health champions modern, proactive healthcare with its state-of-the-art Health Optimization and Longevity Centers. Beautifully designed locations in Los Angeles and New York provide its members and guests with a convenient one-stop access to the future of wellness technology and sets the highest standard in advanced medical services such as: Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers, IV Therapy, Specialized Biomarker Testing, Infrared Therapy, Cryotherapy, Hormone Optimization, NAD+ Therapy, and Aesthetics. Members and guests also receive personalized care and guidance on how to take charge of and optimize their health from an expert, knowledgeable team that cares. It is the brand's core belief that health is the abundance of vitality, not the absence of disease. For more information, please visit www.next-health.com.

