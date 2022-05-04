iRobot Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Company Exceeds Q122 EPS Targets; Company Increases High End of FY22 EPS Target Range

BEDFORD, Mass., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended April 2, 2022.

Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer of iRobot, stated, "Our recent tariff exclusion, combined with prudent cost management, enabled us to outperform our initial operating loss and net loss per share expectations for the first quarter of 2022. In terms of our first-quarter 2022 revenue, we delivered solid performances in the U.S. and Japan, which mostly was offset by a decline in EMEA. The first quarter was also highlighted by important progress to advance each element of our 'INNOVATE. GET. KEEP. GROW.' strategy."

Commenting on the company's outlook, Angle concluded, "Looking ahead, we plan to manage our business in ways that will enable us to navigate the potential for disruptions in the consumer marketplace, particularly in EMEA, primarily driven by a combination of heightened inflation and reduced consumer confidence stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war. While we still anticipate solid revenue growth in North America and our prospects in Japan are strengthening, we have reduced our full-year revenue growth expectations due primarily to the prospect of muted category growth in EMEA. Nevertheless, the combination of tariff-related savings and ongoing actions to carefully manage spending will help us preserve our profitability and enable us to slightly increase the high end of our FY22 EPS targets. We believe that our anticipated revenue and EPS trajectory in the second half of FY22 will leave us well positioned to deliver on our long-term financial targets."

Financial Performance Highlights

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $292.0 million , compared with $303.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $23.3 million , compared with GAAP operating income of $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. First-quarter 2022 non-GAAP operating loss of $18.5 million compared with non-GAAP operating income of $15.0 million in the same period one year ago.

GAAP net loss per share was $1.12 for the first quarter of 2022, compared with GAAP net income per share of $0.26 for the same period one year ago. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.66 for the first quarter of 2022 versus non-GAAP first-quarter 2021 net income per share of $0.41 .

As of April 2, 2022 , the company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $113.5 million , compared with $234.5 million at the end of 2021.

Q122 and Recent Business Highlights

Financial Expectations

iRobot updated its full-year 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP financial expectations, which were originally issued on February 9, 2022. A detailed reconciliation between the company's GAAP and non-GAAP expectations is included in the attached financial tables.

Fiscal Year 2022 ending December 31, 2022:

Metric

GAAP



Adjustments

Non-GAAP Revenue $1.64 billion - $1.74 billion

—

$1.64 billion - $1.74 billion Gross Profit $586 million - $638 million

~($3 million)

$583 million - $635 million Operating Income $5.3 million - $21.3 million

~$39.7 million

$45 million - $61 million (Loss) Earnings Per Share ($0.37) - $0.23

~$1.87

$1.50 - $2.10

First-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

iRobot will host a conference call tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its first-quarter 2022 financial results, and discuss its outlook going forward. Pertinent conference call details include:

Date: May 5, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Call-In Number: 785-424-1734

Conference ID: 31564

A live webcast of the conference call, along with the conference call prepared remarks, will be accessible on the event section of the company's IR website at https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/q122-financial-results-conference-call. An archived version of the broadcast will be available on the same website shortly after the conclusion of the live event. A replay of the telephone conference call will be available through May 12, and can be accessed by dialing either 402-220-2676 or 800-753-6121 (no conference ID necessary).

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds the world's most thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 40 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Leveraging this portfolio, iRobot engineers are working to build an ecosystem of robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

For iRobot Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, iRobot Corp.'s expectations regarding future financial performance, including with respect to 2022 revenue, gross profit, operating profit and EPS; our plans to manage our business in ways that will enable us to navigate potential disruptions in the consumer marketplace,; our expectation for solid revenue growth in North America; the strengthening of our business in Japan; and the reduction of our full-year revenue growth expectations due primarily to the prospect of muted category growth in EMEA; and our view that our anticipated revenue and EPS trajectory in the second half of FY22 will leave us well positioned to deliver on our long-term financial targets. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. In particular, the risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 on our business, the industry and markets in which we operate, and the global economy; current supply chain challenges including current constraints in the availability of certain semiconductor components used in our products; our ability to operate in an emerging market; the financial strength of our customers and retailers; the impact of tariffs on goods imported into the United States; general economic conditions; market acceptance of and adoption of our products; and competition. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. iRobot Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iRobot Corp., see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















For the three months ended

April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021







Revenue $ 291,969

$ 303,261 Cost of revenue:





Cost of product revenue 183,633

180,092 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 821

225 Total cost of revenue 184,454

180,317







Gross profit 107,515

122,944







Operating expenses:





Research and development 42,529

41,920 Selling and marketing 61,065

50,990 General and administrative 26,698

23,440 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 510

205 Total operating expenses 130,802

116,555







Operating (loss) income (23,287)

6,389







Other expense, net (16,746)

(160)







(Loss) income before income taxes (40,033)

6,229 Income tax benefit (9,627)

(1,214) Net (loss) income $ (30,406)

$ 7,443







Net (loss) income per share:





Basic $ (1.12)

$ 0.26 Diluted $ (1.12)

$ 0.26







Number of shares used in per share calculations:





Basic 27,051

28,257 Diluted 27,051

29,086







Stock-based compensation included in above figures:





Cost of revenue $ 441

$ 362 Research and development 2,682

2,149 Selling and marketing 1,450

959 General and administrative 2,635

3,312 Total $ 7,208

$ 6,782

iRobot Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands)

















April 2, 2022

January 1, 2022







Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,038

$ 201,457 Short term investments 1,461

33,044 Accounts receivable, net 105,573

160,642 Inventory 331,085

333,296 Other current assets 96,749

61,094 Total current assets 646,906

789,533 Property and equipment, net 71,877

78,887 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,262

37,609 Deferred tax assets 50,995

37,945 Goodwill 169,964

173,292 Intangible assets, net 26,627

28,410 Other assets 38,834

38,753 Total assets $ 1,036,465

$ 1,184,429







Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Accounts payable $ 172,908

$ 251,298 Accrued expenses 89,382

132,618 Deferred revenue and customer advances 13,298

11,767 Total current liabilities 275,588

395,683 Operating lease liabilities 36,904

43,462 Deferred tax liabilities 3,187

3,250 Other long-term liabilities 25,584

25,311 Total long-term liabilities 65,675

72,023 Total liabilities 341,263

467,706 Stockholders' equity 695,202

716,723 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,036,465

$ 1,184,429

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)

















For the three months ended

April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (30,406)

$ 7,443 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, net of the effects of acquisition:





Depreciation and amortization 11,241

7,501 Loss on equity investment 16,835

- Stock-based compensation 7,208

6,782 Deferred income taxes, net (15,571)

(95) Other 1,539

1,582 Changes in operating assets and liabilities — (use) source





Accounts receivable 54,299

101,459 Inventory (1,688)

(51,443) Other assets (26,734)

3,425 Accounts payable (77,006)

(15,438) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (42,032)

(32,522) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (102,315)

28,694







Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (3,113)

(11,272) Purchase of investments (500)

(8,664) Sales and maturities of investments 16,213

63,644 Net cash provided by investing activities 12,600

43,708







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock plans 797

2,589 Income tax withholding payment associated with restricted stock vesting (1,524)

(4,756) Net cash used in financing activities (727)

(2,167)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,023

(2,116) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (89,419)

68,119 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 201,457

432,635 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 112,038

$ 500,754

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Information (unaudited)

















For the three months ended

April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021 Revenue by Geography: *





Domestic $ 153,174

$ 114,772 International 138,795

188,489 Total $ 291,969

$ 303,261







Robot Units Shipped *





Vacuum 865

971 Mopping 109

117 Total 974

1,088







Revenue by Product Category **





Vacuum*** $ 259

$ 270 Mopping and other**** 33

33 Total $ 292

$ 303







Average gross selling prices for robot units $ 333

$ 319







Headcount 1,415

1,267



* in thousands ** in millions *** Includes Roomba robot vacuum-related accessory revenue **** Includes Braava robot mop-related accessory revenue and air purifier, handheld vacuum and Root

Certain numbers may not total due to rounding

iRobot Corporation

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets: Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of amortization of intangible assets including completed technology, customer relationships, and reacquired distribution rights acquired in connection with business combinations. Amortization charges for our acquisition-related intangible assets are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Net Merger, Acquisition and Divestiture (Income) Expense: Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense primarily consists of transaction fees, professional fees, and transition and integration costs directly associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. It also includes business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended. The occurrence and amount of these costs will vary depending on the timing and size of these transactions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Stock-Based Compensation: Stock-based compensation is a non-cash charge relating to stock-based awards. We exclude this expense as it is a non-cash expense, and we assess our internal operations excluding this expense and believe it facilitates comparisons to the performance of other companies.

Tariff Refunds: iRobot's Section 301 List 3 Tariff Exclusion was reinstated in March 2022, which temporarily eliminates tariffs on the Company's products imported from China until December 31, 2022 and entitles the Company to a refund of all related tariffs previously paid since October 12, 2021. We exclude the refunds for tariffs paid in 2021 from our 2022 first-quarter non-GAAP measures because those tariff refunds associated with tariff costs incurred in the past have no impact to our current period earnings.

IP Litigation Expense, Net: IP litigation expense, net relates to legal costs incurred to litigate patent, trademark, copyright and false advertising infringements, or to oppose or defend against interparty actions related to intellectual property. Any settlement payment or proceeds resulting from these infringements are included or netted against the costs. We exclude these costs from our non-GAAP measures as we do not believe these costs have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and may vary in size depending on the timing and results of such litigations and settlements.

Restructuring and Other: Restructuring charges are related to one-time actions associated with realigning resources, enhancing operational productivity and efficiency, or improving the company's cost structure in support of the company's strategy. Such actions are not reflective of ongoing operations and include costs primarily associated with severance costs, certain professional fees, costs associated with consolidation of warehouses, and other non-recurring costs directly associated with resource realignments tied to strategic initiatives or changes in business conditions. We exclude this item from our non-GAAP measures when evaluating our recent and prospective business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the action and do not reflect anticipated future operating costs. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our business.

Gain/Loss on Strategic Investments: Gain/loss on strategic investments includes fair value adjustments, realized gains and losses on the sales of these investments and losses on the impairment of these investments. We exclude these items from our non-GAAP measures because we do not believe they correlate to the performance of our core business and may vary in size based on market conditions and events. We believe that the exclusion of these gains or losses provides investors with a supplemental view of our operational performance.

Income tax adjustments: Income tax adjustments include the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, calculated using the appropriate statutory tax rate for each adjustment. We reassess the need for any valuation allowance recorded based on the non-GAAP profitability and have eliminated the effect of the valuation allowance recorded in the U.S. jurisdiction. We also exclude certain tax items, including impact from stock-based compensation windfalls/shortfalls, that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. We believe disclosure of the income tax provision before the effect of such tax items is important to permit investors' consistent earnings comparison between periods.

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















For the three months ended



April 2, 2022 April 3, 2021

GAAP Revenue $ 291,969 $ 303,261









GAAP Gross Profit $ 107,515 $ 122,944

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 821 225

Stock-based compensation 441 362

Tariff refunds (11,727) -

Restructuring and other 3,538 -

Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 100,588 $ 123,531

Non-GAAP Gross Margin 34.5% 40.7%









GAAP Operating Expenses $ 130,802 $ 116,555

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (510) (205)

Stock-based compensation (6,767) (6,420)

Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (109) -

IP litigation expense, net (3,487) (1,140)

Restructuring and other (825) (213)

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 119,104 $ 108,577

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 40.8% 35.8%









GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ (23,287) $ 6,389

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,331 430

Stock-based compensation 7,208 6,782

Tariff refunds (11,727) -

Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense 109 -

IP litigation expense, net 3,487 1,140

Restructuring and other 4,363 213

Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ (18,516) $ 14,954

Non-GAAP Operating Margin -6.3% 4.9 %



















iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals – Continued (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





For the three months ended



April 2, 2022 April 3, 2021

GAAP Income Tax Benefit $ (9,627) $ (1,214)

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 9,891 1,398

Other tax adjustments (706) 2,653

Non-GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Expense $ (442) $ 2,837









GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (30,406) $ 7,443

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,331 430

Stock-based compensation 7,208 6,782

Tariff refunds (11,727) -

Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense 109 -

IP litigation expense, net 3,487 1,140

Restructuring and other 4,363 213

Loss (gain) on strategic investments 16,835 (38)

Income tax effect (9,185) (4,051)

Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (17,985) $ 11,919









GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share $ (1.12) $ 0.26

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.05 0.01

Stock-based compensation 0.27 0.23

Tariff refunds (0.43) -

Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense - -

IP litigation expense, net 0.13 0.04

Restructuring and other 0.16 0.01

Loss (gain) on strategic investments 0.62 -

Income tax effect (0.34) (0.14)

Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share $ (0.66) $ 0.41









Number of shares used in diluted per share calculation 27,051 29,086









Supplemental Information





Days sales outstanding 33 20

GAAP Days in inventory 164 118

Non-GAAP Days in inventory 158 118



iRobot Corporation





Supplemental Data - Impact of Section 301 Tariffs





(in thousands, except per share amounts)





(unaudited)























For the three months ended

April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021







Section 301 Tariff Costs $ 998

$ 3,383 Impact of Section 301 tariff costs to gross and operating margin (GAAP & non-GAAP) (0.3)%

(1.1)% Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net income per diluted share (GAAP) $ (0.03)

$ (0.09) Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ (0.04)

$ (0.09)



Certain numbers may not total due to rounding

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2022 GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance (unaudited)









FY-22 GAAP Gross Profit $586 - $638 million Amortization of acquired intangible assets ~$3 million Stock-based compensation ~$2 million Tariff refunds ~($12) million Restructuring and other ~$4 million Total adjustments ~($3) million Non-GAAP Gross Profit $583 - $635 million





FY-22 GAAP Operating Income $5.3 - $21.3 million Amortization of acquired intangible assets ~$5 million Stock-based compensation ~$36.7 million Tariff refunds ~($11.7) million Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense ~$0.1 million IP litigation expense, net ~$5.2 million Restructuring and other ~$4.4 million Total adjustments ~$39.7 million Non-GAAP Operating Income $45 - $61 million





FY-22 GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share ($0.37) - $0.23 Amortization of acquired intangible assets ~$0.18 Stock-based compensation ~$1.34 Tariff refunds ~($0.43) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) ~$0.00 IP litigation expense, net ~$0.19 Restructuring and other ~$0.16 Loss on strategic investments ~$0.62 Income tax effect ~($0.19) Total adjustments ~$1.87 Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $1.50 - $2.10



Number of shares used in diluted per share calculations ~ 27.3 million

