HOLLY ROBINSON PEETE TO HOST 47TH ANNUAL GRACIE AWARDS

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) today announced actress Holly Robinson Peete will host the 47th Annual Gracie Awards and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Christina Perri will give a special live performance of her brand new single, "Evergone." The event will return in-person on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, and will honor some of the most talented women in television, radio and digital media who have demonstrated their commitment to sharing emotionally-charged, timely and compelling content that continues to further the achievements of all women in media.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of such a special day honoring the tenacity, intelligence and fierceness of my fellow women in media," said Robinson Peete. "I attended my first Gracie Awards over 10 years ago and have been a fan of AWMF and the work they do to uplift women ever since, so being asked to come back as the host is quite the honor. I can't wait to celebrate all of the many accomplishments in person this year."

Since 1951, AWMF has been committed to inspiring, educating, celebrating accomplishments and expanding networks of women across all segments of media.

In the seventh consecutive year as Executive Producer, Vicangelo Bulluck will spotlight these prolific women in the industry who continue to inspire and support others, break down barriers, and lead by example in creating opportunities for future generations.

Sponsors of The Gracie Awards include Crown Media, Warner Media, CNN, NCTA - The Internet and Television Association, WWE, ESPN, Premiere Networks, Meruelo Media, Skyview, NBC Sports & News, ABC News, HBO Max, Katz Media Group, and National Geographic. Gracie Luncheon sponsors include Audacy, TEGNA, Townsquare, Graham Media, Cox Media Group, and Hofstra University.

About The Gracie Awards

The Gracie Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) which supports and promotes educational programs, and scholarships to benefit the media, the public and allied fields. In addition to giving $20,000 a year away in scholarships to deserving female students, the Foundation also produces the nationally acclaimed recognition program - the Gracie Awards which honors exemplary programming created by, for and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA - The Cable and Telecommunications Association and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit allwomeninmedia.org and follow on Twitter (@AllWomeninMedia), (#TheGracies), Instagram (@allwomeninmedia) and Facebook .

