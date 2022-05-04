Fresh Fruit Fusions: Riboli Family Wines Launches Latest Selections

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to share the news about a modern twist on traditional fruit-forward wines crafted by two female Italian winemakers working under the well-known Riboli Family Wines umbrella.

San Antonio Fruit Farm is the first dual fruit flavor wine in the U.S. The selections are the most unique and drinkable, semi-sparkling sweet wine on the market, offered in three delicious flavors: Peach Passion Fruit, Strawberry Guava, and Blackberry Orange.

Crafted with whole fruits and no artificial additives, the wines are low in ABV, vegan-friendly, and gluten-free. Prepare to have fun enjoying the natural sweetness, ideal for celebrating everyday occasions that bring people together to create lasting memories.

The makers put unique fruit fusions at the forefront of their process. The wines are fresh and light, uncovering delightful flavor combinations.

Winemakers Paola and Ivana have perfected their winemaking techniques with these offerings while staying true to Italian traditions. Both studied oenology, the science of winemaking, and learned everything possible about production and quality, and it shows. The focus is on the grapes and using the best vinification methods to bring out the unique characteristics of the indigenous grape varieties, such as White Moscato, Brachetto, and Malvasia.

The duo says the San Antonio Fruit Farm wines reflect their profiles - sweet with balanced acidity, slightly sparkling, fruity and fun, and intense yet elegant. They want wine drinkers to relax and imagine themselves sipping a glass on a sunny day on a farm in Piedmont, Italy, where the selections are made.

About Riboli Family Wines:

Riboli Family Wines, a Los Angeles establishment since 1917, prides itself in maintaining its core family values while also employing innovative techniques that will keep its legacy alive for generations to come. The family produces well-known Italian wines, including Stella Rosa® Wines, a 9x Impact Magazine Hot Brand award winner. Their latest releases are Juicy Sparkle and San Antonio Fruit Farm.

