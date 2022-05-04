Cloudbyz Partners with Tech Mahindra to Provide Integrated Clinical Trial Management Solutions

NAPERVILLE, Ill. and PUNE, India, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbyz , a fast-growing integrated clinical research and development solution provider with integrated capabilities, today announced that it has partnered with Tech Mahindra to provide integrated Clinical Trial Management Solutions. Tech Mahindra is a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions.

Cloudbyz , makers of 100% digital clinical research management solutions natively built and run on the Salesforce platform is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois. The company helps life sciences, medical devices and clinical research organizations (CRO) meet their clinical research management goals by connecting all relevant processes across the clinical trials processes and, externally with its external stakeholders.

Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer at Tech Mahindra, said, "We are looking forward to the opportunity this partnership holds for our clients. As part of Tech Mahindra's NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience', we focus on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer. Organizations committed to clinical research will benefit immensely from the combination of the Cloudbyz solution portfolio and Tech Mahindra's Salesforce Solution Consulting & transformation expertise in the Healthcare & Life Sciences domain. Together, we aim to help our clients evolve and transform their clinical research management operations to become simple, agile, more efficient, and truly digital."

The partnership, powered by Cloudbyz Clinical Research Management Platform and Tech Mahindra's industry-leading transformation services, will provide end-to-end clinical research management transformation to customers. It will enable medical devices and pharmaceutical companies to be innovative, agile, and achieve efficiency across clinical trial research processes.

Dinesh Kashyap, CEO, Cloudbyz said, "We are pleased to have partnered with Tech Mahindra, to be able to bring this full services value proposition to the marketplace. With this partnership, we can extend our digital clinical research solution capabilities to bring sustained value to our customers through a combination of innovation in technology, process and resources. We intend to grow our joint offerings from transformation services to digitizing clinical research management operations globally."

About Cloudbyz

Through innovative digital clinical research solutions and services, Cloudbyz, a fast-growing clinical research and development solution provider with integrated capabilities helps life sciences organizations to bring new therapies and medical devices faster to market reliably. With extensive and deep expertise in clinical development supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Cloudbyz's innovative clinical research solutions help organizations to achieve innovation, agility, improve collaboration and efficiency.

Patient Recruitment | Study Start-Up | CTMS | CTBM | eTMF | RBM | EDC | eConsent | ePRO | eCOA | DCT | RTSM | HBSM | Safety & Pharmacovigilance

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.1 billion organization with 145,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1191 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales' Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are the fastest growing brand in 'brand strength' and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally. With the NXT.NOW™ framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience' for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow's experiences today and believes that the 'Future is Now'.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

