AXCELIS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2022

Demand Drives Record Bookings and Backlog, Company Expects to Exceed Revenue of $850 Million in 2022

BEVERLY, Mass., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the first quarter 2022.

Highlights for the first quarter are as follows:

The Company reported first quarter revenue of $203.6 million , compared to $205.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating profit for the quarter was $48.9 million , compared to $46.6 million for the fourth quarter.

Net income for the quarter was $41.6 million , or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to $35.7 million , or $1.05 per diluted share.

Gross margin for the quarter was 44.1%, compared to 43.5% in the fourth quarter.

Record systems backlog of $625.1 million and bookings of $315.5 million .

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $297.9 million on March 31, 2022 , compared to $295.7 million on December 31, 2021 . This is net of $20.0 million of repurchased shares in the quarter from a newly authorized $100 million share repurchase program.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "As a result of significant demand and our strong execution, Axcelis delivered exceptional first quarter financial performance well above our guidance. The industry is in the strongest cycle ever seen and continues to be driven by 5G, big data and the electrification of the automotive industry. We have record bookings and backlog and the Purion product family continues to gain share, especially in the high growth power market."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Brewer said, "It is an exciting time for Axcelis with solid growth in the industry and solid customer demand for our products. The Company is on track to exceed $850 million in revenue one year ahead of previous expectations, despite a challenging supply chain and logistics environment. These challenges will impact gross margins in the near term, but we continue to make solid progress on margin improvement initiatives."

Business Outlook

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, Axcelis expects revenues of $205-215 million. Gross margin in the second quarter is expected to be approximately 41%. Second quarter operating profit is forecast to be approximately $41 million with earnings per diluted share of approximately $1.00. The Company also expects to achieve revenue of greater than $850 million in 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Conference Call

The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com. If you would like to ask a question, the dial in number is 866.374.5140 (404.400.0571 outside North America). Participants calling into the conference call will be requested to provide the company name, Axcelis Technologies, and Conference ID: 80711508#. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Company Contacts

Investor Relations:

Doug Lawson

978.787.9552

Editorial/Media:

Maureen Hart

978.787.4266

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended





March 31,





2022

2021

Revenue:













Product

$ 196,531

$ 126,609

Services



7,064



6,167

Total revenue



203,595



132,776

Cost of revenue:













Product



107,642



70,334

Services



6,187



6,007

Total cost of revenue



113,829



76,341

Gross profit



89,766



56,435

Operating expenses:













Research and development



16,973



15,685

Sales and marketing



11,291



10,387

General and administrative



12,579



10,013

Total operating expenses



40,843



36,085

Income from operations



48,923



20,350

Other (expense) income:













Interest income



95



33

Interest expense



(1,518)



(1,029)

Other, net



(1,617)



(1,153)

Total other expense



(3,040)



(2,149)

Income before income taxes



45,883



18,201

Income tax provision



4,269



1,721

Net income

$ 41,614

$ 16,480

Net income per share:













Basic

$ 1.25

$ 0.49

Diluted

$ 1.22

$ 0.48

Shares used in computing net income per share:













Basic weighted average common shares



33,245



33,715

Diluted weighted average common shares



33,974



34,643



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















March 31,

December 31,





2022

2021

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 297,141

$ 294,923

Accounts receivable, net



118,987



104,410

Inventories, net



203,838



194,984

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



28,740



24,929

Total current assets



648,706



619,246

Property, plant and equipment, net



35,500



34,972

Operating lease assets



9,403



9,242

Finance lease assets, net



18,914



19,238

Long-term restricted cash



755



757

Deferred income taxes



36,226



35,454

Other assets



32,692



34,331

Total assets

$ 782,196

$ 753,240

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 50,759

$ 38,025

Accrued compensation



10,538



30,732

Warranty



7,203



6,424

Income taxes



1,734



887

Deferred revenue



60,477



60,454

Current portion of finance lease obligation



1,039



979

Other current liabilities



15,747



12,639

Total current liabilities



147,497



150,140

Long-term finance lease obligation



46,128



46,415

Long-term deferred revenue



14,363



7,982

Other long-term liabilities



14,935



9,744

Total liabilities



222,923



214,281

















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 33,064 shares issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2022; 33,240 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021



33



33

Additional paid-in capital



554,633



559,883

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



4,019



(22,722)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



588



1,765

Total stockholders' equity



559,273



538,959

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 782,196

$ 753,240



















