Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter and Nine Month Financial Results

Total Revenue of $74.5 million; Up 12.2% Year-Over-Year

GAAP Income Before Tax of $7.3 million; Up 75.5% compared to Prior Year

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million; Up 29.2% compared to Prior Year

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. ("Aviat Networks," "Aviat," or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended April 1, 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights

Company executed on key long-term strategic objectives resulting in continued year-over-year increase in quarterly revenues and Adjusted EBITDA.

Company launched Health Assurance Software (HAS) designed to optimize network performance and reliability.

Quickline rural broadband win validates the Company's value proposition to international ISPs.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total Revenues: $74.5 million , +12.2% from same quarter last year

GAAP Results: Gross Margin 37.0%; Operating Expenses $20.1 million ; Operating Income $7.5 million ; Net Income $6.0 million ; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") $0.51

Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $9.5 million ; Gross Margin 37.1%; Operating Expenses $19.2 million ; Operating Income $8.4 million ; Net Income $7.9 million ; Net Income per share $0.67

Net Cash and Marketable Securities: $33.8 million ; no loans outstanding at quarter-end

Buyback: Repurchased $2.0 million of stock in the quarter

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended April 1, 2022

Revenues

The Company reported total revenues of $74.5 million for its fiscal 2022 third quarter, compared to $66.4 million in the comparable fiscal 2021 period, an increase of $8.1 million or 12.2%. North America revenue of $49.0 million increased by $7.0 million or 16.7%, compared to $42.0 million in the comparable fiscal 2021 period. International revenue was $25.5 million compared to $24.4 million in the comparable fiscal 2021 period, an increase of $1.1 million or 4.5%.

For the nine months ended April 1, 2022, revenue grew by 11.0% to $225.5 million, as compared to $203.2 million in the comparable fiscal 2021 period. North America revenue of $151.0 million increased by $14.3 million or 10.5%, as compared to $136.7 million in the comparable fiscal 2021 period. International revenue of $74.5 million for the fiscal 2022 nine-month period increased by $8.0 million or 12.0%, as compared to $66.5 million in the comparable fiscal 2021 period.

Gross Margins

In the fiscal 2022 third quarter, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 37.0% and non-GAAP gross margin of 37.1%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 38.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 38.7% in the comparable fiscal 2021 period, a decrease of (150) and (160) basis points respectively. Gross margins continue to be pressured by expedite fees and inflation as we work to overcome supply chain issues. However, our pricing actions to offset higher costs continue to gain momentum as evidenced by a 80 bps improvement in margins as compared to the prior fiscal quarter.

For the nine months ended April 1, 2022, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 36.3% and non-GAAP gross margin of 36.4%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 37.8% and non-GAAP gross margin of 37.9% in the comparable fiscal 2021 period, a decrease of (150) basis points in each case.

Operating Expenses

GAAP total operating expenses for the fiscal 2022 third quarter were $20.1 million, compared to $21.5 million in the comparable fiscal 2021 period, a decrease of $(1.5) million or (6.9)%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition expenses for the fiscal 2022 third quarter were $19.2 million, as compared to $19.7 million in the comparable fiscal 2021 period, a decrease of $(0.5) million or (2.5)%. The decreased spending resulted from cost control efforts and benefits from prior restructuring.

The Company reported GAAP total operating expenses for the fiscal 2022 and 2021 nine-month period of $58.3 million. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of restructuring charges and share-based compensation, total operating expenses for the fiscal 2022 nine-month period were $56.3 million, as compared to $55.2 million in the fiscal 2021 period, an increase of $1.1 million or 1.9%.

Operating Income

The Company reported GAAP operating income of $7.5 million for the fiscal 2022 third quarter, compared to $4.0 million in the comparable fiscal 2021 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $8.4 million for the fiscal 2022 third quarter, compared to $6.0 million in the comparable fiscal 2021 period.

For the fiscal 2022 nine-month period, the Company reported $23.5 million in GAAP operating income, as compared to $18.5 million in the comparable fiscal 2021 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $25.8 million, compared to $21.8 million in the comparable fiscal 2021 period.

Income Taxes

The Company reported GAAP income tax expense of $1.3 million in the fiscal second quarter, compared to $(90.6) million in the comparable fiscal 2021 period, or an increase of $91.8 million.

For the fiscal 2022 nine-month period, the Company reported GAAP income tax expense of $6.5 million, compared to $(88.6) million in the comparable fiscal 2021 period, or an increase of $95.1 million.

Both the current quarter and nine-month period increases were due to a $92.2 million one-time benefit recognized in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 from release of the valuation allowance against the Deferred Tax Asset.

Net Income / Net Income Per Share

The Company reported GAAP net income of $6.0 million in the fiscal 2022 third quarter or GAAP net income per fully diluted share of $0.51. This compared to GAAP net income of $94.7 million or $8.00 per fully diluted share in the comparable fiscal 2021 period. Again, the decrease was due to the $92.2 million one-time tax benefit in fiscal 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $7.9 million or non-GAAP net income per fully diluted share of $0.67 in the fiscal 2022 third quarter, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $5.8 million or $0.49 per share in the comparable fiscal 2021 period.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $16.6 million for the fiscal 2022 nine-month period, or GAAP net income per fully diluted share of $1.40. This compared to GAAP net income of $107.3 million or $9.31 per share in the comparable fiscal 2021 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $24.5 million or net income per share of $2.06 in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $21.1 million or $1.83 per share in the comparable fiscal 2021 period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the fiscal 2022 third quarter was $9.5 million, compared to $7.3 million in the comparable fiscal 2021 period.

For the fiscal 2022 nine-month period, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $29.2 million, as compared to $25.8 million in the comparable fiscal 2021 period a year-over-year increase of $3.4 million, or 13.1%.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company reported cash and marketable securities of $33.8 million as of April 1, 2022, compared to $42.3 million as of December 31, 2021. As of April 1, 2022, the Company has no loans outstanding. During our fiscal 2022 third quarter, as part of our stock repurchase program approved by our board of directors in November 2021, we purchased approximately 66,000 shares of our common stock for $2.0 million and classified them as treasury shares.

Conference Call Details

Aviat Networks will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) today, May 4, 2022, to discuss its financial and operational results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter. Participating on the call will be Peter Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer; David M. Gray, Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Fredrickson, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Following management's remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll-free (US/CAN) 800-289-0438 or toll-free (INTL) 323-794-2423, conference ID: 1887161. We ask that you dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. Additionally, participants are invited to listen via webcast, which will be broadcast live and via replay approximately two hours after the call is completed at http://investors.aviatnetworks.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold in 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high-performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitations, Aviat's beliefs and expectations regarding business conditions, new product solutions, customer positioning, revenue, future orders, bookings, new contracts, cost structure, operating income, profitability in fiscal 2022, process improvements, realignment plans and review of strategic alternatives. All statements, trend analyses and other information contained herein regarding the foregoing beliefs and expectations, as well as about the markets for the services and products of Aviat and trends in revenue, and other statements identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "will," "see," "continue," "delivering," "view," and "intend," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, forward-looking statements are based on estimates reflecting the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the senior management of Aviat regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should therefore be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this document. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include the following:

the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and cash flows;

continued price and margin erosion as a result of increased competition in the microwave transmission industry;

the impact of the volume, timing, and customer, product, and geographic mix of our product orders;

the timing of our receipt of payment for products or services from our customers;

our ability to meet projected new product development dates or anticipated cost reductions of new products;

our suppliers' inability to perform and deliver on time as a result of their financial condition, component shortages, the effects of COVID-19 or other supply chain constraints;

the effects of inflation and the timing and extent of changes in the prices and overall demand for and availability of our inputs;

customer acceptance of new products;

the ability of our subcontractors to timely perform;

weakness in the global economy affecting customer spending;

retention of our key personnel;

our ability to manage and maintain key customer relationships;

uncertain economic conditions in the telecommunications sector combined with operator and supplier consolidation;

our failure to protect our intellectual property rights or defend against intellectual property infringement claims by others;

the results of our restructuring efforts;

the ability to preserve and use our net operating loss carryforwards;

the effects of currency and interest rate risks;

the effects of current and future government regulations, including the effects of current restrictions on various commercial and economic activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;

general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States and other countries where we conduct business;

the conduct of unethical business practices in developing countries;

the impact of political turmoil in countries where we have significant business;

the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting our products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; and

our ability to implement our stock repurchase program or the extent to which it enhances long-term stockholder value.

For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties for Aviat's business, see "Risk Factors" in Aviat's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 25, 2021 as well as other reports filed by Aviat with the SEC from time to time. Aviat undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Investor Relations:

Andrew Fredrickson

Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Phone: (408) 501-6214

Email: andrew.fredrickson@aviatnet.com

Table 1

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Summary

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) April 1,

2022

April 2,

2021

April 1,

2022

April 2,

2021 Revenues:













Revenue from product sales $ 52,047

$ 45,246

$ 156,361

$ 136,401 Revenue from services 22,469

21,158

69,177

66,824 Total revenues 74,516

66,404

225,538

203,225 Cost of revenues:













Cost of product sales 31,850

26,456

97,789

81,823 Cost of services 15,130

14,370

45,976

44,666 Total cost of revenues 46,980

40,826

143,765

126,489 Gross margin 27,536

25,578

81,773

76,736 Operating expenses:













Research and development expenses 5,259

5,275

17,338

15,541 Selling and administrative expenses 14,867

15,106

41,304

41,555 Restructuring (recovery) charges (72)

1,162

(373)

1,162 Total operating expenses 20,054

21,543

58,269

58,258 Operating income 7,482

4,035

23,504

18,478 Other expense/(income), net 175

(128)

387

(201) Income before income taxes 7,307

4,163

23,117

18,679 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,278

(90,568)

6,490

(88,629) Net income $ 6,029

$ 94,731

$ 16,627

$ 107,308















Net income per share of common stock outstanding:













Basic $ 0.54

$ 8.49

$ 1.49

$ 9.76 Diluted $ 0.51

$ 8.00

$ 1.40

$ 9.31 Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic 11,173

11,152

11,172

10,994 Diluted 11,761

11,842

11,848

11,532

Table 2

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Summary

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) April 1,

2022

July 2,

2021 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,296

$ 47,942 Accounts receivable, net 76,150

48,135 Unbilled receivables 45,700

37,521 Inventories 28,669

23,436 Customer service inventories 1,807

1,431 Assets held for sale —

2,218 Other current assets 12,984

9,556 Total current assets 196,606

170,239 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,522

11,701 Deferred income taxes 98,002

103,467 Right of use assets 3,196

3,816 Marketable securities 2,515

— Other assets 9,841

8,430 Total long-term assets 123,076

127,414 TOTAL ASSETS $ 319,682

$ 297,653 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 40,634

$ 32,405 Accrued expenses 25,392

28,154 Short-term lease liabilities 565

769 Advance payments and unearned revenue 38,066

32,304 Restructuring liabilities 999

2,737 Total current liabilities 105,656

96,369 Unearned revenue 7,604

8,592 Long-term lease liabilities 2,786

3,223 Other long-term liabilities 324

356 Reserve for uncertain tax positions 5,396

5,164 Deferred income taxes 586

614 Total liabilities 122,352

114,318 Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 112

112 Treasury stock (5,398)

(787) Additional paid-in-capital 821,976

818,939 Accumulated deficit (603,975)

(620,602) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,385)

(14,327) Total equity 197,330

183,335 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 319,682

$ 297,653

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Summary

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND REGULATION G DISCLOSURE

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional measures of gross margin, research and development expenses, selling and administrative expenses, operating income, provision for or benefit from income taxes, net income, net income per share, and adjusted income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), in each case, adjusted to exclude certain costs, charges, gains and losses, as set forth below. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. We also believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in our business and to understand our performance. In addition, we may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in our forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP follow.

Table 3

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Summary

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 1,

2022

% of Revenue

April 2,

2021

% of Revenue

April 1,

2022

% of Revenue

April 2,

2021

% of Revenue

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP gross margin $ 27,536

37.0 %

$ 25,578

38.5 %

$ 81,773

36.3 %

$ 76,736

37.8 % Share-based compensation 101





114





271





279



Non-GAAP gross margin 27,637

37.1 %

25,692

38.7 %

82,044

36.4 %

77,015

37.9 %































GAAP research and development expenses $ 5,259

7.1 %

$ 5,275

7.9 %

$ 17,338

7.7 %

$ 15,541

7.6 % Share-based compensation (5)





(82)





(103)





(179)



Non-GAAP research and development expenses 5,254

7.1 %

5,193

7.8 %

17,235

7.6 %

15,362

7.6 %































GAAP selling and administrative expenses $ 14,867

20.0 %

$ 15,106

22.7 %

$ 41,304

18.3 %

$ 41,555

20.4 % Share-based compensation (734)





(569)





(2,090)





(1,696)



Merger and acquisition related expense (156)





—





(156)





—



Non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses 13,977

18.8 %

14,537

21.9 %

39,058

17.3 %

39,859

19.6 %































GAAP operating income $ 7,482

10.0 %

$ 4,035

6.1 %

$ 23,504

10.4 %

$ 18,478

9.1 % Share-based compensation 840





765





2,464





2,154



Restructuring (recovery) charges (72)





1,162





(373)





1,162



Non-GAAP operating income 8,406

11.3 %

5,962

9.0 %

25,751

11.4 %

21,794

10.7 %































GAAP income tax provision (benefit) $ 1,278

1.7 %

$ (90,568)

(136.4) %

$ 6,490

2.9 %

$ (88,629)

(43.6) % Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate (978)





90,868





(5,590)





89,529



Non-GAAP income tax provision 300

0.4 %

300

0.5 %

900

0.4 %

900

0.4 %































GAAP net income $ 6,029

8.1 %

$ 94,731

142.7 %

$ 16,627

7.4 %

$ 107,308

52.8 % Share-based compensation 840





765





2,464





2,154



Merger and acquisition related expense 156





—





156





—



Restructuring (recovery) charges (72)





1,162





(373)





1,162



Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate 978





(90,868)





5,590





(89,529)



Non-GAAP net income $ 7,931

10.6 %

$ 5,790

8.7 %

$ 24,464

10.8 %

$ 21,095

10.4 %































































Net income per share: GAAP $ 0.51





$ 8.00





$ 1.40





$ 9.31



Non-GAAP $ 0.67





$ 0.49





$ 2.06





$ 1.83



































Shares used in computing net income per share





























GAAP 11,761





11,842





11,848





11,532



Non-GAAP 11,761





11,842





11,848





11,532



































Adjusted EBITDA:





























GAAP net income $ 6,029

8.1 %

$ 94,731

142.7 %

$ 16,627

7.4 %

$ 107,308

52.8 % Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment 1,051





1,355





3,444





4,016



Other expense/(income), net 175





(128)





387





(201)



Share-based compensation 840





765





2,464





2,154



Merger and acquisition related expense 156





—





156





—



Restructuring (recovery) charges (72)





1,162





(373)





1,162



Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes 1,278





(90,568)





6,490





(88,629)



Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,457

12.7 %

$ 7,317

11.0 %

$ 29,195

12.9 %

$ 25,810

12.7 %



















(1) The adjustments above reconcile our GAAP financial results to the non-GAAP financial measures used by us. Our non-GAAP net income excluded share-based compensation, and other non-recurring charges (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA was determined by excluding depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment, interest, provision for or benefit from income taxes, and non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments, as set forth above, from GAAP net income. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP items provides meaningful supplemental information to investors, when viewed in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, our GAAP results. However, the non-GAAP financial measures have not been prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Table 4

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Summary

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 1,

2022

April 2,

2021

April 1,

2022

April 2,

2021

(In thousands) North America $ 49,042

$ 42,021

$ 151,025

$ 136,678 International:













Africa and the Middle East 13,123

9,904

37,360

31,138 Europe 2,898

3,280

8,509

7,053 Latin America and Asia Pacific 9,453

11,199

28,644

28,356

25,474

24,383

74,513

66,547 Total revenue $ 74,516

$ 66,404

$ 225,538

$ 203,225

View original content to download multimedia:

