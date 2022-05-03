CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX), a specialty pharmaceuticals company, announced today that it will release the first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a company update after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

A conference call and live internet webcast will be held on May 10 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 303-1298 (for U.S. callers) or (253) 237-1032 (for international callers). A rebroadcast of the teleconference will be available for one week and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (for U.S. callers) or (404) 537-3406 (for international callers). The Conference ID for the rebroadcast is 7574078. Both the live webcast and rebroadcast can be accessed via Cumberland's website at https://investor.cumberlandpharma.com/events-calendar.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is the largest biopharmaceutical company founded and headquartered in the Mid-South and is focused on the delivery of high-quality, prescription brands designed to improve patient care. The company develops, acquires, and commercializes products for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology and rheumatology market segments.

The company's portfolio of FDA-approved brands includes:

Acetadote ® ( acetylcysteine ) injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning;





Caldolor ® ( ibuprofen ) injection, for the treatment of pain and fever;





Kristalose ® ( lactulose ) for oral solution, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of constipation;





Omeclamox ® -Pak , ( omeprazole, clarithromycin, amoxicillin ) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori ( H. pylori ) infection and related duodenal ulcer disease;





RediTrex ® (methotrexate) injection, for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis;





Sancuso ® ( granisetron) transdermal system, for the prevention of nausea and vomiting in patients receiving certain types of chemotherapy treatment;





Vaprisol ® ( conivaptan ) injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and





Vibativ® (telavancin) injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

The company also has a series of Phase II clinical programs underway evaluating its ifetroban product candidate in patients with cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD"), Systemic Sclerosis ("SSc") and Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease ("AERD").

For more information on Cumberland's approved products, including full prescribing information, please visit links to the individual product websites, which can be found on the company's website at www.cumberlandpharma.com.

