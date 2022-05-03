Arjuna's Rhuleave-K® demonstrates fast-action pain relief of acute musculoskeletal pain following exercise in new clinical study

KOCHI, India, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of a new, randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter study demonstrate Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd.'s Rhuleave-K®, a proprietary blend of extracts of turmeric (Curcuma longa) and frankincense (Boswellia serrata) Rhuleave-K® offers natural, rapid relief of acute musculoskeletal pain in multiple body parts following exercise.

Arjuna’s Novel Natural Blend Helps Give Fast Relief of Workout Pain (PRNewswire)

Joint and muscle pain continues to be one of the leading reasons for hospital visits. In fact, pain management has evolved over recent years into a major area of specialty, gaining recognition as a medical discipline in its own right.

Acute musculoskeletal pain commonly occurs as a result overexertion in sports, or other strenuous activities like lifting weights, brisk walking, squats, running, etc., and can be a major cause of discomfort or even degradation in quality of life.

"People will typically reach for over-the-counter pain relief agents, for managing acute pain because of the swift action," explains Benny Antony, PhD, Joint Managing Director for Arjuna. "Consumers are also increasingly turning to complementary medicine including traditional herbal remedies and natural supplements for pain relief. However, they tend to be slow acting and can take anywhere from a few days to several weeks to take effect."

Arjuna leads a relatively young category in the nutraceutical industry, having crafted a holistic solution to rapid pain relief by joining two classic anti-inflammatory botanicals—curcuminoids and boswellia—into a proprietary, high-dissolution composition. The formula is bound by a black sesame oil base, which acts as an effective carrier and is known for its own wellness properties. The novel SPEEDTECHTM technology is applied to ensure rapid, uniform dispersal of the actives, resulting in a fast-action mechanism.

The new clinical study, published in the Journal of Applied Medical Sciences (March 2022) evaluated the effect of Rhuleave-K in 232 healthy individuals suffering from acute musculoskeletal pain of the head and neck, upper and lower limbs, trunk, and general body following exercise. Pain intensity was measured using a numerical rating scale (NRS) in which 0 represents no pain and 10 represents the worst pain possible. Only participants with a screening score of 5 or greater were enrolled. Moreover, pain levels were assessed at rest, on the movement of the affected part, and on the application of pressure.

The study, led by Meghan Murthy, PhD, and colleagues was conducted in India across six different regional sites. Participants were given 1,000mg of Rhuleave-K in two softgels, or a placebo.

While the placebo group experienced no significant decrease in any of the five location categories of pain, the Rhuleave-K group reported fast pain recovery. Pain alleviation could be felt as early as 40 minutes following supplementation, with complete pain relief achieved by as early as 160 minutes. Subjects in the head and neck category experienced the fastest relief. The maximum length of time reported for reaching meaningful total pain relief was 216 minutes, predominantly among those subjects suffering from pain in the trunk, specifically the chest, pelvis, abdomen, and back. Rhuleave-K also elicited improved range of movement.

This study served as a follow up to encouraging results demonstrated in a study conducted in 2020 in which Rhuleave-K was shown to act almost on par with acetaminophen in reducing musculoskeletal pain.

"We developed Rhuleave-K to offer consumers a natural and safe botanical aid that can deliver an immediate pain alleviation effect. Turmeric root and frankincense gum resin naturally harbor a range of biological actives and have been used for centuries in traditional medicines to relieve joint pain and inflammationon," adds Antony.

The analgesic and anti-inflammatory action of turmeric is attributed to the active curcuminoid compounds, although the exact mechanism is unknown. It is believed that curcuminoids can inhibit the multisensory receptors involved in pain mediation as well as put the brakes on inflammatory pathways, mainly COX2. Previous experimental models have documented the dose dependent pain-relieving activity for acetyl ketoboswellic acid (AKBA), the active component of boswellia.

