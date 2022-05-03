ALM Announces Release of a New Title, The Psychology of Financial Planning, in Partnership with CFP Board

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM has released a new title, The Psychology of Financial Planning, developed in partnership with Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board).

ALM logo (PRNewswire)

The Psychology of Financial Planning is the first title to cover the six Principal Knowledge Topics within the Psychology of Financial Planning domain and assessed in the CFP® exam. Written by subject matter experts under the guidance of the CFP Editorial Advisory Board, this new title is available in eBook, digital and print format. The Psychology of Financial Planning addresses the theoretical underpinnings for each of the six topics and provides practical guidance, including "In Practice" sections with practice tips and case studies that illustrate how the concepts play out in real life situations. This pioneering resource will not only serve aspiring CFP® professionals but assist financial planners in improving their competencies in this area.

This book is structured around the six Principal Knowledge Topics that make up CFP Board's Psychology of Financial Planning domain:

Client and planner attitudes, values, and biases Behavioral finance Sources of money conflict Principles of counseling General principles of effective communication Crisis events with severe consequences

"We are excited to partner with such a well-respected organization as CFP Board and to be the first to cover this new Principal Knowledge Domain," says Molly Miller, ALM's Chief Content Officer. "The Psychology of Financial Planning joins our well-established series of financial planning titles that help students prepare for the CFP® exam as well as provide ongoing learning for financial planners."

The online and eBook versions are available for immediate access. Print copies are available for pre-order and will be shipped in June.

Use code POFP22 to receive $20 off your purchase of our online + eBook versions or off your pre-order of the print version. Bundle print + online + eBook for the greatest savings! *

Print: $199

eBook + Online: $169

Print + eBook + Online Bundle: $320

* Introductory rate savings of $20 is valid on The Psychology of Financial Planning only. Enter discount code POFP22 at checkout. Offer valid through May 27, 2022 at 11:59pm EDT.

About ALM Global

ALM Global, an information and intelligence media company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of more than 7 million business professionals in the legal, finance, insurance and commercial real estate industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information.

ALM Media Contact:

Amanda Beasley

abeasley@alm.com

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 92,000 people in the United States. Visit CFP.net for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALM