Southern Scripts Honored as 2022 Louisiana Growth Leader

NATCHITOCHES, La., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For outstanding contributions to the local community and state, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) honored Southern Scripts as a 2022 Louisiana Growth Leader at the fifth annual Spotlight Louisiana event on April 21st, 2022, held at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. As an Honored Leader, Southern Scripts will join an accomplished group of Louisiana businesses under the LED Growth Network.

Being acknowledged as an Honored Leader is a testament to all at Southern Scripts. - LeAnn C. Boyd , CEO & Cofounder

Through this esteemed network, Southern Scripts will continue to have access to strategic business resources that benefit both the organization and state of Louisiana. Among these are customized leadership retreats, strategic research, networking, peer learning, and mentorship opportunities as well as additional technical assistance with the goal of accelerating the growth of Louisiana's economy.

Louisiana Growth Leaders are selected by a statewide panel of economic development professionals that evaluate applications on a wide variety of criteria including growth, strategy, innovation, philanthropy, leadership, and company culture. Key aspects that influenced the selection of Southern Scripts are:

Surpassed 1,500 clients in 2021.

Serves 500,000+ members in 50 states, District of Columbia , Puerto Rico , and the Virgin Islands .

Doubled annual sales from 2019 to 2021.

Earned a net promoter score of 89 in 2021.

Approved by Pharmacists United for Truth and Transparency (PUTT), a non-profit advocacy organization.

Supportive of numerous community events and organizations including the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life, Northwestern State University , University of Louisiana at Monroe , Natchitoches Chamber of Commerce, Natchitoches Jazz/R&B Festival, and local schools and sports groups.

"Each of our 2022 Louisiana Growth Leaders have succeeded in bringing great products and services to the marketplace," Gov. John Bel Edwards said. "The companies being recognized have persevered through challenges, capitalized on opportunities, and represent some of the best of what Louisiana has to offer. I look forward to their continued success."

"Tonight's 2022 Growth Leader honorees are important companies in Louisiana, providing more than good jobs and a foundation of economic activity," LED Secretary Don Pierson said. "They are community leaders and supporters, with vision and drive. I had the privilege of meeting many of this year's recipients through LED Growth Network programs, hearing their stories of meeting challenges, and watching them succeed in scaling their companies. LED is honored to play a role in supporting their growth objectives and celebrating their hard-earned success."

"Being acknowledged as an Honored Leader is a testament to all at Southern Scripts," said LeAnn C. Boyd, chief executive officer and cofounder. "This recognition demonstrates our commitment to one of our core values: strategic growth in all measures. We believe in the value of business growth, personal and professional development, and community enrichment. We appreciate LED programs that aid in the development of Louisiana-based enterprises."

More information about Southern Scripts can be found in the online publication – Louisiana's Entrepreneurial Engine (2022): https://www.opportunitylouisiana.com/led-news/news-releases/news/2022/04/21/10-companies-honored-as-2022-louisiana-growth-leaders

About Southern Scripts: Southern Scripts is a leading transparent pharmacy benefit manager. The company was founded in 2011 to simplify and streamline costs incurred by U.S. employers for pharmaceutical drug benefits. Southern Scripts offers a unique pass-through and transparent model that generates both meaningful savings and optimal health outcomes for its customers. The company serves more than 1,500 employers across the United States. For more information on Southern Scripts, visit www.southernscripts.net.

About the LED Growth Network: Launched in 2017, the LED Growth Network provides continued access to strategic business resources and growth opportunities. The Network is constantly growing both in terms of new companies and additional resources designed to accelerate growth. As of January 2022, the Network consists of about 550 companies that represent more than 20,000 full time equivalent employees and generate nearly $4 billion in annual sales. For more information, contact Christopher Cassagne at 225-342-5882 or email Christopher.Cassagne@la.gov.

