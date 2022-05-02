DecisionPoint Systems to Uplist to NYSE American

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint™ Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: DPSI) today announced that it has been approved by the NYSE American Stock Exchange to list its shares under its current symbol "DPSI." The Company expects to commence trading on the NYSE American on May 5, 2022.

"Uplisting to the NYSE American is the next step in our evolution as a public company," said Steven Smith, chief executive officer. "As we execute on our growth strategy, we anticipate this milestone will help create shareholder value by increasing exposure to both institutional and retail investors, as well as lead to increased liquidity."

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about our plans to obtain funding for our current and proposed operations and potential acquisition and expansion efforts; the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clientele or the global economy as a whole; debt obligations of the Company; our general history of operating losses; our ability to compete with companies producing products and services; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our products and technology; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to develop and maintain our corporate infrastructure, including our internal controls; our ability to develop innovative new products; and our financial performance. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

