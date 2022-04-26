TDK Ventures invests in 5G RAN Innovator Verana Networks

Verana Networks is revolutionizing 5G mmWave technologies, bringing much needed cost savings and capacity increases to the over $12.9 billion 5G infrastructure market, which is expected to grow to $115 billion by 2026 1

Verana's 5G radio access network (RAN) solutions offer gigabit wireless connectivity with significant cost reduction, improved spectrum efficiency, and greater flexibility and robustness of installation

TDK Ventures partners with Verana over their shared vision for accelerated digital transformation, improving 5G communications along with Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), IOT, AR/VR, and other applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced today that subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. has invested in 5G infrastructure innovator Verana Networks to accelerate bringing their 5G radio access network (RAN) technology to market. Verana's solutions represent significant reduction in cost, improved performance, and more effective installation. The true potential of its approach is gaining traction with customers and investors.

As the demand for 5G data skyrockets, service providers will have to put their high-capacity millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum into play. However, current 5G RAN products are designed for traditional cellular spectrum. Building a 5G network in mmWave spectrum with derivatives of these products has proven to be cost prohibitive. Verana is building a new 5G technology platform, from the grounds-up, with purpose-built software-defined hardware that delivers superior economics for dense outdoor small cell deployments in mmWave spectrum.

After demonstrated growth and development following a $10 million-plus A-round funding in 2020, several industry giants have taken quick interest in Verana's technology and have partnered to accelerate commercialization to improve their own 5G networks.

"We believe that our vision to dramatically improve the economics of millimeter wave deployments, and our decades of experience building innovative radio-access network products for major mobile network operators, gives us an edge in the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar market for 5G network infrastructure," said co-founder and CEO of Verana, Dr. Vedat Eyuboglu. "We are excited to have the support and backing of a sophisticated and experienced set of investors."

Verana's 5G RAN technology innovations continue a long tradition of excellence by company founders Dr. Vedat Eyuboglu and Amit Jain. This all-star team of serial entrepreneurs enabled the first all-IP 3G-based stations, first dual-mode 2G/3G small cells, and the first scalable 4G small-cell systems. With similar RAN approaches, they are already revolutionizing 5G.

"Verana has an experienced team, with a clear vision to accelerate digital transformation through the incoming megatrend that is 5G mmWave technology. Their innovative approach is accepted by experts as a game-changing way to reduce cost, and they've already established solid traction with important partners," said TDK Ventures President, Nicolas Sauvage. "The TDK Ventures team is excited to partner and further enable Verana's development. Our shared vision of a more connected world is a perfect opportunity for us to spread valued TDK Goodness and support Verana's vision to improve communication, AR/VR, and even IoT technology."

Verana's partnership with TDK Ventures begins with this investment to mature and accelerate their RAN technologies for commercialization. In addition to financial backing, TDK Ventures offers their vast network connections, including industry partners and exposure to other TDK business units. Their platform team also provides support to include early product validation, pilots, customer/channel/ecosystem access, market knowledge, operating expertise (e.g., materials, manufacturing, fabless, supply chain) and go-to-market/branding mentorship.

To learn more about TDK Ventures, interested startups or investment partners should visit www.tdk-ventures.com or reach out at contact@tdk-ventures.com .

1 Research and Markets Report

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2021, TDK posted total sales of USD 13.3 billion and employed about 129,000 people worldwide.

About TDK Ventures

TDK Ventures Inc. invests in startups to bolster innovation in materials science, energy/power and related areas typically underrepresented in venture capital portfolios. Established in 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation, the corporate venture company's vision is to propel the digital and energy transformations of segments such as health and wellness, next-generation transportation, robotics and industrial, mixed reality and the wider IoT/IIoT markets. TDK Ventures will co-invest and support promising portfolio companies by providing technical expertise and access to global markets where TDK operates. Interested startups or investment partners may contact TDK Ventures: www.tdk-ventures.com or contact@tdk-ventures.com .

About Verana Networks

Verana Networks is building an innovative 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) solution for service providers and enterprises that have access to licensed millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum. Founded in 2020 by a team with a track record of developing innovative RAN products, from the world's first all-IP 3G base stations to pioneering residential femtocell and enterprise small cell solutions, Verana Networks is backed by experienced venture capital firms and headquartered in Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.verananetworks.com.

To learn more about Verana Networks, please visit www.verananetworks.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter @Verana_Networks.

You can download this text from http://www.tdk-ventures.com/tdk-ventures-invests-in-5G-RAN-innovator-Verana-Networks

Contacts for regional media

TDK Brand Contact

Phone Mail TDK Ms. Sarah MACKENZIE Publitek Portland, OR +1 503.720.3743 TDK-US@publitek.com TDK Ventures Mr. Raphel FINELLI TDK Ventures San Jose, CA +1 408.667.5970 raphel.finelli@tdk-ventures.com

View original content:

SOURCE TDK Corporation