Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Game events await players.

TAIPEI, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile game Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY is launched today (26), developed by USERJOY Technology from Taiwan. The piece is based on the animation Seven Mortal Sins in 2012 by Hobby Japan and the characters are designed by a famous Japanese artist Niθ^.

Login rewards

As the players participated in the pre-register event enthusiastically, Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY has reached the ultimate goal of 300,000 pre-registers on April 17, so all the pre-register rewards will be in users' hand when they sign in, including Coin*100,000, Level 2 Trainer*50, Level 4 Awaker Drusilla, Poster*20, Evolution Gem*100, Summon Scroll*10 and Level 5 Awaker Anastasia.

And if players pre-ordered through the App Store or Google Play, they can receive exclusive rewards additionally: Summon Scroll*10, Level 3 Trainer*50, Coin*50,000.

In-game campaigns

Through the number of pre-register, players' passion for this game can be felt, and Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY decided not to treat players thin. As, the in-game campaign will be available when the game is launched, just don't miss it.

Login Bonus

There is an OB-14 day and a 28-day login bonus campaign, players can get great rewards by just login every day.

100 Free Summon

Utmost 100 summon scrolls can be got by clearing the main stories.

* 5 characters to players

* 5 Sin - Belphergor, * 5 Awaker - Punica, * 5 Awaker - Shalimar will be in the hand by login and finishing the corresponding missions.

Thanks for supporting Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY by pre-registering and participating in the social media events, hope all players can enjoy the game and stay tuned to the latest information.

Game info

Name: Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY

Enabled device: Android/iOS

Genre: Demon Worship Project RPG

Operate: USERJOY Technology

Develop: USERJOY Technology

Charges: Free (In-game purchases available)

