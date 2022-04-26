Phillips Place Announces New Management Partner Alongside Recent Tenant Additions

Center remains focused on providing the premier luxury shopping experience in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of gaining city approval for a new 10-story office tower, Phillips Place today announced a new partnership with HP Village Management LLC, one of the nation's leading developers and managers of upscale retail properties, to maintain the mixed-use development's status as the unparalleled luxury shopping destination in the Carolinas.

Phillips Place will partner with HP Village Management LLC to manage the Carolinas' premier luxury shopping destination.

Based in Dallas, where it operates the highly successful Highland Park Village, HP Village Management will be responsible for marketing and leasing of the 163,000-square-foot mixed-use property in Charlotte's coveted SouthPark neighborhood. HP Village Management is led by Stephen Summers and Ray Washburne, whose families own Highland Park Village. The families also bought a minority interest in Phillips Place through A.G. Hill Partners, their family office. Lincoln Harris CEO and Chairman Johnny Harris maintains his majority ownership.

Established in 1931, Highland Park Village is the premier luxury shopping and dining destination in Dallas, commanding some of the highest retail rents in the Southwest. It is home to some of the most widely regarded and best-known fashion brands in the world including Cartier, CHANEL, Dior, Fendi, Goyard, Hermès, Rolex, Tom Ford, Valentino and Van Cleef & Arpels.

"We are looking forward to partnering with the Lincoln Harris team and collaborating on this project," said Washburne, who serves as President of HP Village Management. "Phillips Place is Charlotte's premier retail center, a unique destination with unlimited potential. Combining our efforts, we'll continue to enhance and evolve the shopping and dining experience."

"We are thrilled to work with the Lincoln Harris team to elevate this dynamic shopping and dining destination," added Summers, HP Village Management's Managing Director. "We look forward to bringing our vision for Phillips Place to life and the opportunities that will be created for top retailers, lifestyle and restaurant brands to join the market. We're excited to take it to the next level."

Concurrent with the new partnership announcement, Phillips Place shared news of several new and expanding tenants within the center, including:

Marmi, one of the nation's leading retailers of high-end designer women's shoes, opened its 1,961-square-foot shop next to Brooks Brothers the week of April 11 .

Peter Millar , one of the most sought-after brands for luxury performance sportswear, seasonal resort apparel, refined tailored clothing and sartorial accessories, will open a 3,147-square-foot store across from RH Charlotte in early May.

Bonterra Dining & Wine Room , long a staple of Charlotte's Dilworth neighborhood, is relocating this summer to the 3,505-square-foot corner space across from The Palm, where it will feature La Colombe coffee in the morning, lunch during the week, Saturday and Sunday brunch, and dinner and wine bar seven days a week.

Limani, which will take over the 7,750-square-foot Upstream restaurant space, will bring its New York brand of Mediterranean-inspired seafood to Phillips Place by fourth quarter 2022.

In addition, planning is underway at Phillips Place for a new 250,000-square-foot office building with an additional 20,000 square feet of retail space. That project is in the early stages of development, with construction not expected to begin immediately.

"There is a great deal of momentum at Phillips Place," said Lincoln Harris CEO and Chairman Johnny Harris, "from the amazing facility RH Charlotte opened in 2020 to the recent tenant additions and some of the future plans, like the new office building and the 3.2-mile SouthPark Loop of bicycle and walking trails connecting us to the rest of this neighborhood. It's a great time to partner with a firm like HP Village Management that has the expertise and shared vision to help us make Phillips Place all that it can be."

About Phillips Place

Opened in 1997, Phillips Place is Charlotte's first true mixed-use development, a European village-style center featuring retail, residential and entertainment. Phillips Place is home to national tenants such as The Palm, 800° Woodfired Kitchen, Brooks Brothers, P.F. Chang's, Nic+Zoe and Eileen Fisher, along with local favorites including Ladies of Lineage, Southern Pecan Gulf Coast Kitchen and Modern Salon & Spa. The center also features a Hampton Inn & Suites hotel, a 10-screen Regal Cinemas movie theater and the MAA South Park at Phillips Place apartments. To learn more, visit www.phillipsplacecharlotte.com.

About HP Village Management

HP Village Management, LLC is one of Dallas' most established and reputable retail teams with vast experience in leading distinct development projects. Largely recognized for oversite and management of the company's principal property, Highland Park Village, the respected retail group directs all aspects of tenant leasing, property operations and marketing for the internationally revered luxury fashion and lifestyle destination. Affiliates of HP Village Management also own and advise on other local, regional and national retail developments including Knox Street in Dallas, The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth, Texas, the Scottsdale Design District in Scottsdale, Arizona, and commercial properties in Aspen, Colorado.

About A.G. Hill Partners

Founded in 2009, A.G. Hill Partners, LLC is a single-family office with diverse interests in energy, real estate, private equity and public securities. As a multi-generational investor, A.G. Hill Partners has the ability to deploy patient capital into opportunities with long time horizons. Today, the Hill family owns and operates Highland Park Village, a luxury outdoor shopping plaza in Dallas, Texas and invests in other multi-family, retail, hospitality and mixed-use properties.

