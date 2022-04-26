THE LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY IS EXPANDING WHAT'S POSSIBLE FOR BLOOD CANCER PATIENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES

RYE BROOK, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leader in the fight against blood cancers, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), officially kicked off its 33rd annual Man & Woman of the Year® campaign — a multimillion-dollar nationwide philanthropic competition. For an exciting 10-weeks, thousands of individuals from diverse backgrounds come together to carry out creative fundraising efforts to fight blood cancer and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

"We all know someone impacted by the devastation of a cancer diagnosis, and that's why we're so grateful for the thousands of participants who fundraise for LLS. They play a pivotal role in why we're able to broaden the research landscape with innovative approaches and increase support for blood cancer patients and their families," said Coker Powell, LLS SVP and Chief Development Officer.

LLS had a monumental year in 2021, and that's just one of LLS's 73 years of dedication to fighting blood cancer on three fronts: research, patient support and education, and policy and advocacy. The dollars raised through Man & Woman of the Year help fund:

Research to advance lifesaving therapies like immunotherapy, genomics and personalized medicine, which are saving lives today.

Free blood cancer information, education and support for patients and families.

National and local advocacy efforts driving policies that accelerate new treatments and ensure patients have access to care so that they can live longer, healthier lives.

Since its founding, LLS has helped expand what's possible for blood cancer patients, investing more than $1.5 billion in blood cancer research and helping to increase five-year survival rates for some blood cancers from nearly 0% to over 90%.

Each year, LLS looks for opportunities to reach new heights with the signature fundraising campaigns that fuel its mission. For this reason, LLS announced its signature campaign, Man & Woman of the Year, will evolve to become LLS Visionaries of the Year. There are currently ten markets piloting LLS Visionaries of the Year and LLS will implement it nationwide in 2023.

"As a leader in the philanthropic competitive fundraising space, LLS is committed to delivering the greatest revenue impact possible for our mission while providing top-notch constituent experiences," said Powell.

This year's Man & Woman of the Year candidate class is featured in a celebratory announcement on Forbes.com, here.

Visit the Man & Woman of the Year website (www.mwoy.org) and learn how you can become engaged with LLS.

Blood cancer patients and their families can contact an LLS Information Specialist at (800) 955-4572, or by email or online chat, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET. Click here to learn more.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

