JX Luxventure Makes Footprint in Metaverse by receiving the "Best Virtual Human Software Technology Service Provider" Award

HAIKOU, China, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JX Luxventure Limited (Nasdaq: LLL) (the "Company"), a service provider delivering comprehensive solutions to global elite families with business segments covering menswear, cross-border merchandise, airfare and tourism, announced today that on April 22, 2022, it received the award for "Best Virtual Human Software Technology Service Provider" by iiMedia Research, a leading economic data platform in China.

Ms. Sun "Ice" Lei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "Metaverse is the future of the Internet. Under the leadership of our Chief Technology Officer, Liu Ze, who is an expert in Blockchain, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence, we created "Little L", a virtual Influencer, which can be used on various media platforms. Virtual Influencer will replace human influencer in the future. This award confirms that we are setting the standard for this sector. As the President of Cross-Border Merchants Association of Hainan Province, one of my duties is to set the technology adoption by its members. I look forward to deploying "Little L", our virtual influencer technology, to its members and beyond."

Headquartered in Haikou, China, JX Luxventure Limited is a service provider delivering comprehensive solutions to global elite families. Its business segments cover menswear, cross-border merchandise, airfare, and tourism. To learn more about the Company, please visit its corporate website at en.jxluxventure.com.

