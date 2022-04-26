Elevating the Exceptional: Four Seasons Affirms Longstanding Leadership with Highest Recognition from Forbes Travel Guide

Global luxury brand earns 68 Five-Star awards across its hotels, resorts, restaurants and spas – the most collectively held by any company

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts continues its legacy of service excellence and innovation with the most Forbes Travel Guide Five-Stars awarded to a single hospitality brand for the seventh consecutive year. Recipients in 2022 include 50 hotels and resorts, 14 spas and four restaurants across the Four Seasons global portfolio.

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru receives its 2022 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star designation (PRNewswire)

Recognition from Forbes Travel Guide and industry awards alike affirm Four Seasons ongoing commitment to elevating the guest experience and investing in an unparalleled product offering to meet the needs of today's luxury traveller. For more than 60 years, Four Seasons has achieved global acclaim through leading industry awards, including holding the most Michelin Stars of any single luxury hospitality brand.

"This incredible achievement is a testament to our teams worldwide – those driven by an unwavering dedication to genuine care and the creation of memorable moments that stay with our guests for a lifetime," says Christian Clerc - President, Hotels and Resorts. "The demand for luxury experiences is stronger than ever, and we continue to enhance our portfolio and empower our people to reach even higher – always pushing the boundaries to create exceptional experiences for all who visit us."

In 2022, five Four Seasons properties, two restaurants and one spa have been awarded their very first Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star designation. Hotel recipients include Four Seasons Hotel Madrid and The Grand Suites at Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, which both opened in 2020, as well as Four Seasons Hotel Amman, Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru. In the spa category, The Wellness Floor at Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston was also awarded their inaugural Five-Star designation.

In addition, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong has achieved a record-breaking 30 stars across the hotel, spa, and all four restaurants, with Sushi Saito and Tempura Uchitsu now joining the property's existing collection of Five-Stars for 2022.

"The achievements of Four Seasons in this year's Forbes Travel Guide awards once again demonstrate the company's longstanding commitment to exemplary service," says Hermann Elger, CEO, Forbes Travel Guide. "With 68 Five-Stars across its portfolio, Four Seasons has consistently delivered unparalleled service and continues to introduce inventive and personalized new offerings for its guests."

For a full list of Four Seasons properties recognized by the Forbes Travel Guide awards click here.

Recognizing that its people are at the heart of the company's renowned service experience and industry accolades, Four Seasons continues to invest in its talent and culture. The brand is also making ongoing strategic enhancements to its portfolio, ensuring that each product offering is a differentiated and authentic reflection of the local community and culture, while also investing in and leveraging the award-winning Four Seasons App and Chat. As guests continue to value seamless, worry-free travel, Lead With Care, the company's enhanced health and safety program, remains a fixture at all properties, evolving for the future to ensure guests feel confident and cared for throughout their Four Seasons journey.

To view more images, click here.

To view a complete list of Four Seasons awards and accolades, click here.

Methodology

Star ratings are awarded by a team of anonymous professional inspectors who travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants and spas based on 900 objective standards. Star ratings ultimately emphasize quality of service. Five-Star properties are defined as "outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities."

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas. Anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travellers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through this independent inspection process.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 123 hotels and resorts, and 50 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Emily Borgeest

fourseasons@kwtglobal.com

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts